U.S. Dressage Program Expands Coaching Support with Appointment of Olivia LaGoy-Weltz and Guenter Seidel

Olivia Lagoy-Weltz during the Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week in Wellington, Florida on January 2, 2019 (© US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the addition of two new coaches to the U.S. Dressage Program coaching staff and pathway programs, strengthening access to resources and supporting additional opportunities for program participants. Olivia LaGoy-Weltz and Guenter Seidel will join the program as USEF Dressage Assistant Pathway Coaches, working alongside Technical Advisor & Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig and George Williams, USEF Dressage High Performance & Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach.

The USEF Dressage Pathway Program is generously supported by the USET Foundation, USEF sponsors, and members, made possible in part thanks to a lead gift by Akiko Yamazaki and Four Winds Farm. As part of the program’s continued commitment to sustained success, the priority of adding depth and creating a diverse and comprehensive coaching staff has been paramount, alongside maximizing resources across all levels of the U.S. Dressage Pathway Programs.

“I am extremely excited to work with these two longtime colleagues of mine who I have known and respected for many years. Both Olivia and Guenter will bring such skill and experience to the athletes in our programs,” said Traurig. “I feel very supported by their appointment to these positions, and I think they will be a tremendous addition for George and myself as we continue to build and strengthen the talent within our programs.”

LaGoy-Weltz and Seidel will collaborate with Technical Advisor & Chef d’Equipe, Christine Traurig, and USEF Dressage Program staff to create and implement educational, training, and competition-focused initiatives to prepare combinations for continued successful advancement through the U.S. Dressage Pathway. LaGoy Weltz will attend the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships to support Williams and the U25 combinations, while Seidel will focus on the development level combinations at the 2025 USEF Festival of Champions. Both coaches are scheduled to lead training sessions around the country this fall.

The expanded coaching staff will also work to assess athlete and horse combinations and provide structured and accessible training guidance, as well as identify and communicate areas of performance and home program improvement with participants and their respective coaches and teams.

Together, the coaches and program staff, will continue to develop and review sustainable performance-driven strategies aiming to foster long-term success and deliver podium results, both in the preparation for, and on home soil at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

LaGoy-Weltz and Seidel bring extensive international competition and coaching experience to the program, having represented the United States in team competition throughout their careers. Their knowledge and proven ability to develop combinations will be instrumental in supporting emerging talent and building toward success on the world stage at all levels.

