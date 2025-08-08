U.S. Dressage Mourns the Passing of Mary Anne McPhail

©Queca Franco

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian joins the global dressage community in mourning the loss of Mary Anne McPhail, an avid supporter and horse owner, respected judge, dedicated competitor, and tireless advocate for education and equine welfare. Mary Anne passed away peacefully at home in Michigan, surrounded by her family.

While her impact on the sport of dressage was profound, Mary Anne was also cherished as a wife, mother, grandmother, helicopter pilot, and a true friend to many. Her generosity of spirit, unwavering belief in the power of education, and deep love for horses left a lasting mark on all who knew her.

Mary Anne’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of the American dressage. She was a driving force in advancing judge education and professional development, most notably through the Mary Anne and Walter McPhail Judges’ Education Fund at The Dressage Foundation. This initiative, one of her most meaningful passions, continues to elevate the sport through integrity, knowledge, and a commitment to excellence.

In lieu of flowers, the McPhail family invites friends and admirers to honor Mary Anne’s memory by contributing to the Mary Anne and Walter McPhail Judges’ Education Fund at The Dressage Foundation:

Donate online here.

By Mail: The Dressage Foundation, 1314 'O' Street, Suite 305, Lincoln, NE 68508 (Please note “McPhail Fund” in the designation box or on the check’s memo line.)

Mary Anne’s contributions to dressage were immeasurable, but it is her unwavering love for the horse and the people in this sport that will be remembered most.