U.S. Dressage Emerging Athletes Gain Global Insight on Trip to FEI Dressage European Championships for Young Riders and U25

Claire Tucker, Cheyenne Duncan, Haley Smith, Olivia Martz, and George Williams, USEF High Performance Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach.

Kronberg, Germany - A group of rising U.S. Dressage youth athletes recently embarked on a trip to Kronberg, Germany, where they had the opportunity to spectate at the 2025 FEI Dressage European Championships for Young Riders and U25. As part of the U.S. Dressage Emerging Athlete Program, the trip aimed to expose the Young Rider and U25 athletes to the highest levels of international competition within their age categories, an experience that proved as educational as it was motivational.



“If we want to compete successfully on the world stage, our young athletes need to see first-hand the international standard for their age bracket,” said George Williams, USEF High Performance Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach. “I believe they found this trip to be one of affirmation and inspiration. Positive affirmation of their ability and inspirational to see the top combinations in action.”



Held in the heart of Germany’s equestrian landscape, Kronberg is a city known for its rich tradition and historic facilities including Gestüt Schafhof, which set the perfect stage for Europe’s most promising young dressage athletes to compete for championship titles, and for U.S. athletes to observe world-class performances in action.



Williams added that the athletes’ curiosity and attention to detail surpassed expectations. “As they watched the tests, I was impressed by their engagement and the ensuing discussions. What I thought was going to be a good opportunity proved to be a fantastic learning experience.”



Among those selected to attend were Cheyenne Duncan (Ocala, Fla.), Haley Smith (San Diego, Calif.), Claire Tucker (Lincoln, Neb.), and Olivia Martz (Gig Harbor, Wash.). Martz shared the experience left a lasting impression on her, both personally and professionally.



“Kronberg was like nothing I have ever experienced,” Martz said. “Where else in the world do you get to watch nearly fifty of the best Young Riders and U25 riders compete at once?”



Beyond the incomparable competitive atmosphere, the group dove deep into observation and discussion. Martz recalled conversations with her peers and coach, analyzing everything from biomechanics and young horse development to ringcraft, test strategy, and freestyle choreography. Even the smallest details, like where to pick up your reins after an extended walk, for example, became meaningful points of focus.



The learning extended beyond the showgrounds. A highlight for many was a visit to the farm of Olympic medalist Sönke Rothenberger, Gestüt Erlenhof in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany, where the group got a glimpse into the long-term vision and mindset required to build a world-class program.



“Seeing his approach to developing, training, and caring for top horses on a generational scale was nothing short of inspirational,” Martz noted.



Cultural immersion also played a key role. From dinner at a castle to exploring historical towns, the trip offered more than just technical insight; it also built camaraderie amongst the athletes, broadened perspectives, and strengthened a sense of global connection to the sport.



“My time in Germany was a life-changing experience I’ll never forget,” Martz said. “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who made it possible, especially USEF, who is investing in my future and the future of our sport.”



The USEF Dressage Pathway Program is generously supported by the USET Foundation, USEF sponsors, and members, made possible in part thanks to lead gift by Akiko Yamazaki and Four Winds Farm.

