U.S. Contingent Announced for 2022 FEI WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championship for Young Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will compete at the 2022 FEI WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championship for Young Horses. The event will take place Oct. 20-23 at Le Lion d’Angers, France.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations are listed in alphabetical order:

CH-M-YH-CCI3*-L:

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) with Denim , a 2015 Holsteiner gelding owned by Caroline Moran, Ann Lapides, and Neill Sites

Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) with Shanroe Cooley , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties

Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) with HSH Blake , a 2015 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Martin, Sherrie Martin, and Mollie Hoff; and King's Especiale , a 2015 KWPN gelding owned by Redfield King's HX Group

Lucia Strini (Scottsville, Va.) with Keynote Dassett, a 2015 KWPN gelding and FE Caspian, a 2015 Oldenburg gelding, both owned by Plain Dealing Farm

CH-M-YH-CCI2*-L

Cornelia Dorr (Manchester by the Sea, Mass.) with DHI Qyaracolle Z , a 2016 Zangersheide gelding owned by Cornelia Dorr and Ann Wehrle

Caroline Martin (Miami Beach, Fla.) with HSH Connor, a 2016 Irish Sport Horse gelding owned by Caroline Martin, Sherrie Martin, and Luann McElduff

The FEI Eventing World Breeding Championship for Young Horses is a collaboration between the FEI and the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses that showcases 6- and 7-year-old eventing horses at the CCI2*-L and CCI3*-L level, respectively. It has taken place since 2000 at the Haras National du Lion in Le Lion d’Angers, France. Learn more at www.mondialdulion.com/en.

Schedule and Results

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.