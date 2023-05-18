Updated FEI Driving Competition Calendar Policies and Procedures Now Available

Lexington, Ky. – The US Equestrian Executive Committee has recently approved updated calendar policies and procedures for FEI driving competitions. The U.S. FEI Driving Calendar Policies and Procedures document is available for download here, and the policies and procedures are effective beginning with competitions for the 2024 FEI Driving Calendar.

Applications for events for the 2024 calendar must be submitted to US Equestrian no later than July 1, 2023. US Equestrian staff and the US Equestrian Driving Sport Committee will review applications, and the US Equestrian Board of Directors or Executive Committee will approve calendars prior to September 15 for the October 1 submission deadline for the FEI.

FEI applications must be submitted online through your USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Any questions can be sent to [email protected]. Requests for national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected]. Questions can be addressed to Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

For more information, visit the US Equestrian Driving Organizer Resources Page.

