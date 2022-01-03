Update: USEF Annual Meeting and Awards Galas

After careful consideration, we plan to go forward with the USEF Annual Meeting, Pegasus Awards, and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards as scheduled in Naples, Florida, from January 13-15, 2022.

We look forward to seeing all of you next week. To ensure we are providing the safest possible setting for all participants, we are implementing the following protocols:

We strongly recommend that all attendees be fully vaccinated, including the booster, when eligible.

Consider taking a COVID test 24 hours prior to attending the event.

Facemasks will be required at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.

Speakers, presenters and award recipients on stage will be able to temporarily remove their face masks for presentations and photographs.

Adjustments are underway to allow for social distancing for all meetings and award dinners.

As a reminder, the Annual Meeting events will be held in person only, with the exception of the General Session on Friday, January 14, which will be both in-person and also streamed live on USEF Network.

We appreciate everyone following the guidance listed above to help ensure a celebratory and safe environment for all. If you have any questions about tickets or logistics, please contact Hannah Black at [email protected].



Additional Resources: