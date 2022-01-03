Search
Update: USEF Annual Meeting and Awards Galas

by US Equestrian Communications Department | Jan 3, 2022, 4:31 PM EST

After careful consideration, we plan to go forward with the USEF Annual Meeting, Pegasus Awards, and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards as scheduled in Naples, Florida, from January 13-15, 2022.

We look forward to seeing all of you next week. To ensure we are providing the safest possible setting for all participants, we are implementing the following protocols:

  • We strongly recommend that all attendees be fully vaccinated, including the booster, when eligible.
  • Consider taking a COVID test 24 hours prior to attending the event.
  • Facemasks will be required at all times, unless you are eating or drinking.
  • Speakers, presenters and award recipients on stage will be able to temporarily remove their face masks for presentations and photographs.
  • Adjustments are underway to allow for social distancing for all meetings and award dinners.

As a reminder, the Annual Meeting events will be held in person only, with the exception of the General Session on Friday, January 14, which will be both in-person and also streamed live on USEF Network.

We appreciate everyone following the guidance listed above to help ensure a celebratory and safe environment for all. If you have any questions about tickets or logistics, please contact Hannah Black at [email protected].

Additional Resources:

 