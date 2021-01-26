University of Kentucky Equine Analytical Chemistry Lab Announces Pre-Purchase Testing is Now Available

Lexington, Ky. - The University of Kentucky-EACL is responsible for testing all US Equestrian drug and medication samples but now is also proud to offer a new service that allows veterinarians to use its lab testing services for pre-purchase exams. For $350 per test, veterinarian practitioners are supplied directly with a turnkey sample kit, which includes expedited initial and return shipping. The test includes a comprehensive drug screen that detects therapeutic and non-therapeutic drugs that would be of interest to practitioners performing pre-purchase exams, including medroxyprogesterone (MPA). Veterinarians can also request specific substances or concerns for additional screening. Importantly, this report is not “pass or fail” but provides detail on any substances found. The results are provided on a three- to five-day turnaround via e-mail, depending on the day the testing kit arrives at the lab.

Dr. Kent Allen, prominent equine veterinarian in Middleburg, Va., Chairman of the USEF Veterinary Committee, and member of the USEF Human and Equine Safety and Welfare Committee stated: “For many years, most equine vets have wished for a drug testing lab with the abilities of the USEF Equine Drugs and Medications Program to do pre-purchase drug screens. Now that the University of Kentucky lab has taken over that role and offers pre-purchase screens, it has become where most equine vets and owners will want to send their samples.

Any veterinarians interested in obtaining pre-purchase sample test kits can request them by phone or email. The testing kits are distributed as individual, five- or 10-test kits multi-packs.

UK-Equine Analytical Chemistry Laboratory

1509 Bull Lea Rd., Suite 100

Lexington, KY 40511

Ph. (859) 286-1576

Email Address: [email protected]