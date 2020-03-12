Triple Crown Nutrition Continues as Official Feed Sponsor of US Equestrian

Lexington, Ky. – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce that Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc. is continuing its sponsorship for 2020. Triple Crown Nutrition remains the “Official Feed Sponsor of US Equestrian” and has been a vital sponsor, offering the latest in feed innovation to help horses compete at their maximum level.

Additionally, a selection of Triple Crown feeds are now available through Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S.

US Equestrian members can receive a $25 Visa debit card when they purchase 12 bags of Triple Crown Feed as part of the MemberPerks program.

“Triple Crown Nutrition’s feeds are an important component of our teams’ success, fueling our equine athletes through training and competition,” said USEF Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “We’re thrilled to have their continued partnership and to share their high-quality products with our members and their horses through our MemberPerks program.”

“For more than 30 years, it’s been our mission to provide only the highest quality horse feed made from the best ingredients and nutrients available,” said Rob Daugherty, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Triple Crown Nutrition. “We’re thrilled to partner with Tractor Supply to help make our super premium Triple Crown feeds more accessible for our customers and the horses they love.”

Find out more about US Equestrian MemberPerks.

About Triple Crown

Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc., headquartered in Wayzata, Minn., is a super-premium horse nutrition company that always goes beyond by delivering products with superior nutrition, guaranteeing more nutrients than any other feed on the market. Triple Crown is the official feed sponsor of the United States Equestrian Federation, the National Barrel Horse Association, United States Pony Clubs, Inc., and many of the top professional riders in the United States. Triple Crown Feeds are sold through feed dealers across the US. Learn more: www.TripleCrownFeed.com

www.instagram.com/TripleCrownFeed/

www.facebook.com/TripleCrownFeed