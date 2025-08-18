Top Vaulting Athletes Crowned at the 2025 EVUSA/USEF Vaulting National Championship

Rancho Murieta, Calif. - The nation's top vaulting athletes gathered at the Murieta Equestrian Center in Rancho Murieta, Calif., for the 2025 EVUSA/USEF Vaulting National Championships, where three days of competition highlighted the growth, talent, and artistry of the sport. U.S. athletes from across the country delivered memorable performances aboard their equine partners, with championships crowned across the 3*, 2*, and 1* divisions.

©AndreaSelch

3* Division

The 3* division delivered a showcase of world-class vaulting, led by Kimberly Palmer of the Half Moon Bay Vaulters, who dominated the women’s competition aboard Jameson C.R. Palmer opened with an impressive 8.372 in compulsories before adding a brilliant 8.334 in the technical test and a fluid freestyle worth 8.219, giving her the overall women’s title with a final commanding score of 8.308.



Close on her heels was Caroline Morse of the Silicon Valley Vaulting Club, whose elegant performances on Grasshopper Af earned her an 8.159 in her compulsory, a 7.874 in the technical test, and an 8.012 in the freestyle. Her consistency secured her the overall reserve national championship honors with a final score of 8.015. Rounding out the women’s podium was Emily Rose (Pacific Coast Vaulting Club), who partnered with El Doctro, to finish third overall on a 7.693.



On the men’s side, Jace Brooks of the Wasatch Peak Vaulters delivered performances aboard Touch Of The Guinness Blues. Brooks began with a commanding 7.669 in compulsories, followed by a 6.171 in the technical test and a dynamic freestyle worth 7.342. His consistency across all rounds earned him the men’s overall championship with a final score of 7.061.



2* Division

The 2* divisions at the EVUSA/USEF Vaulting National Championships showcased some of the sport’s most promising athletes and teams, combining technical precision with artistry across squad, pas de deux, and individual events.



In the 2* B Squad, the Pacific Coast Vaulting Club demonstrated both teamwork and consistency aboard El Doctro. The squad, made up of Emmalyn and Evalyn Rotter, Clea and Nina Limbrey, Sierra Hassett, Francesca Foster, and Jade Parker, earned a compulsory score of 6.917 before elevating their performance in freestyle to 7.583. Their strong showing secured the overall title with a combined 7.250.



The 2* Pas de Deux competition brought thrilling head-to-head matchups. Woodside Vaulters’ Yumi Idehara and Audrey Garrahan, performing on Pino Del Rio, delivered two elegant freestyles with scores of 8.159 and 7.958, to claim the championship with an overall final total of 8.059. Pacific Coast’s sister duo Emmalyn and Evalyn Rotter, partnered with Duke Wilhem, followed closely behind with a 7.639 after consistent routines withs marks of 7.937 and 7.341.



In the 2* Young Vaulter/Gold Individual, Kylynn Ghafouri of Davon Equestrian Vaulters delivered one of the weekend’s strongest all-around performances aboard Rotary 21. She led from start to finish, posting a 7.833 in the compulsory, an 8.249 in the modified technical test, and a 7.858 in freestyle to finish with an overall 7.980. Lilly Belinski of Golden Gate Vaulters, on Bounty, claimed second place with a 7.320, while Mile High Vaulters’ Lillian Kuhl, on Long Story Short, rounded out the podium with a final total of 6.660.



One of the largest fields came in the 2* Silver Individual, where more than a dozen vaulters contested top honors. Four Winds Vaulting’s Emi Yang proved untouchable, pairing composure and creativity across routines with two different horses, Lucero De La Noche, and Grasshopper Af. Yang’s compulsory score of 7.435 set the stage, and her freestyle scores of 8.471 and 8.275, pushing her to an overall 8.060 and first place overall in the championship. Woodside Vaulters’ Audrey Garrahan, vaulting aboard Kings Commander Nj and Pino Del Rio, took second with a score of 7.244, narrowly edging her teammate Yumiko Idehara, who finished with a total combined score of 7.222 for third. Summit Equestrian’s Sierra Tobin (Wildorados Cavano) secured fourth with a 7.104, and Tall City Vaulters’ Bryleigh Thornton (Wildorados Cavano) rounded out the top five with a 6.911.



On the men’s side, Larry Markegard of Wasatch Peak Vaulters impressed throughout the weekend, vaulting aboard Pino Del Rio to victory with a score of 7.021 in the compulsary, with freestyle scores of 7.374 and 7.350, and an overall total of 7.248 for first place. James Fiedler of Hope Falls Vaulting Club, aboard Dsf Aurora, claimed second with a final total score of 6.269.



1* Division

The 1* divisions highlighted the next generation of vaulters, blending precision and artistry in a display of athleticism and teamwork.



In the 1* C Squad division, the Woodside Vaulters claimed the championship with strong performances across both tests. Team members Elsie Mead, Allie Jamei, Fredericka Blatt, Lillian Henderson, Talia Whiteley, and Emma Zhou earned a score of 5.896 in compulsories aboard As-Haab before producing a score of 6.098 aboard Prince William. Their combined average of 5.997 earned them first-place overall in the national championship. The EVX Vaulting Club squad of Alessandra Ronney, Allegra Ratcliff, Noa Elbaz, Sofia Galvagni, Katherine Penny, and Libby Rohs finished second overall on an average score of 5.247, highlighted by a 5.331 freestyle on Rembrandt after scoring a 5.162 in the compulsory with Annika.



In the 1* Bronze Individual Female division, Francesca Foster (Golden Gate Vaulters) claimed the overall championship aboard El Doctro with a final score of 7.208. Foster secured top marks in the compulsory test and added strong scores in the right compulsory, edging out Hedi Olamendi (Davon Equestrian Vaulters), who finished second overall on Rotary 21 with a score of 7.182. Rounding out the podium, Mackenzie Morales (Woodside Vaulters) earned third place with a final total of 6.727 aboard Kings Commander Nj.



The 1* Trot Squad title went to Woodside Vaulters (J. Aden, M. Azem, S. Du, E. Schwalbach, and C. Louie) on Boscoe, finishing on a combined score of 5.993. Mt Eden Vaulting Club (Arohi Manpathak, Basil Valdez, Audrey Leung, Cassandra Whorten, Kimaya Gaikwad, Noelani Evans, and Giusy Gentile) placed second on Marmaduke with a team total of 5.673.



In the 1* Canter 2-Phase Squad, the Tall City Vaulters “Sassy Team Sisters” (Chesney Reifenrath, Vayda Alfaro, Madison Barlow, and Bryleigh Thornton) impressed with consistent performances aboard Only In Fairytales to capture the win on a 6.912. Serendipity Vaulters earned second with a score of 6.863, while Hope Falls Vaulting Club secured third with a final total of 6.651.



The 1* Trot 2-Phase Squad saw Golden Gate Vaulters (Kinsley Ballou, Novalee Marti, Emma Burns, and Skarlette Winter) take the win aboard Xena with a total of 6.520, followed by Serendipity Vaulters in second on Turner with a final score of 6.040, and Apex Vaulters in third on Dsf Suenami on a 5.715.



In Pas de Deux competition, the 1* Canter Pas de Deux victory went to Pacific Coast Vaulting Club’s Sophia Smoot and Megan Murphy on Mega, finishing on 6.078 overall. Golden Gate Vaulters’ Ava Ouzenian and Sofia Artinjian took second on Bounty with 6.039, while Sunrise Vaulters claimed third with 5.746.



In the 1* Trot Pas de Deux, Golden Gate Vaulters’ Ariana Jimenez and Emily Burns partnered with Xena to win with a score of 6.346, ahead of Tall City Vaulters who finished in second and Lompoc Vaulters taking third overall in the championship division.



The 1* Copper Individual division featured a large and competitive field. Georgina Olamendi (LAEVC) topped the overall Female standings with a 6.902 aboard California, with Samantha Artinjian (Golden Gate Vaulters) close behind on a score of 6.848 for second place. Vivianna Singer (Hope Mountain Vaulters) secured third with a 6.705 vaulting aboard Duke Wilhem. On the men’s side, Landon Rupp (Hope Falls Vaulting Club) earned top honors with a score of 6.505 aboard Oakley, with Luke Torquato (Independent) taking second on a 6.175 with DSF Aurora, and Ryan Bindewald (Crown Equestrian Vaulters) finishing in third on a 5.997 with Hope.



Results



Stay Connected

Follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, X, and Instagram and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.