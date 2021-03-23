Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee Confirms No Overseas Spectators Allowed at Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Lexington, Ky. – The Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in consultation with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Government of Japan, have announced that fans and spectators from overseas will not be allowed to attend the Games this summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continued restrictions on international travel. While the decision is incredibly disappointing for our athletes, their supporters, and our staff, it is not entirely unexpected given the different stages of the pandemic occurring around the world.

US Equestrian will be uniquely positioned to provide extensive on-site and behind-the-scenes coverage, excluding Field of Play content, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and will integrate interactive digital experiences with athletes and staff to connect and enhance the fan experience for those watching the competition from home. US Equestrian will call on members and fans to actively engage and participate in the coverage campaigns in the lead up to and during the event to foster an atmosphere of team spirit and support for our athletes traveling to compete and inspire others in Tokyo. Competition broadcasts for the equestrian disciplines in the United States will be available on NBC and their affiliated network platforms, including NBC Sports Network, The Olympic Channel, and new streaming service Peacock, with a full broadcast schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

“Our first priority in Tokyo is to maximize performance on the Field of Play; integral to that is ensuring the welfare of our equine and human delegation. However, we also want to make sure we connect with those back in the U.S. whose support is so valuable. Those traveling to Tokyo will need to escape from the pressure cauldron that is an Olympic and Paralympic Games and often that involves being able to connect with family and friends,” said Will Connell, Director of Sport for US Equestrian. “The time difference between Tokyo and the U.S. presents challenges, but our staff are true champions when it comes to capturing and promoting our athletes maximizing their performance and developing innovative ways of connecting everyone together.”

Equestrian events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to begin on July 24, 2021, and continue through August 7, 2021. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will begin on August 26, 2021, and continue through August 30, 2021. Comprehensive coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be available on the US Equestrian website and social media platforms, as well as on USEF Network.



