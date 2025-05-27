The Role of the Equestrian Community: A Call to Unite as Guardians of the Horse and Horse Sport

Recent opinion pieces raise critical concerns and alarming allegations regarding the unethical treatment of horses in our sport. We unequivocally agree that we cannot tolerate mistreatment or doping of horses. Such actions are harmful to horses and bring our sport into disrepute. As a community, we are responsible for holding each other accountable to ensure the respectful treatment and proper care that horses deserve.



USEF maintains sport integrity and horse welfare through regulations. We are focused on strengthening our enforcement mechanisms while maintaining integrity in our processes. We want to share the following most recent measures and efforts to improve our sport and safeguard horses.

Establishment of stricter penalty guidelines for rule violations.

Expansion of rule enforcement for unethical treatment of horses.

Adoption of the requirement that members must participate in investigations.

Introduction of a new warning card system, with real-time online updates for issued warnings.

Allocation of additional resources for investigating and resolving reports of horse abuse and doping.

Simplification of reporting methods through electronic reporting forms online and an anonymous texting platform for making reports. Learn more here.

Redesign of the USEF website for more user-friendly access to information regarding the unethical treatment of the horse and the disciplinary process. Learn more here.

Innovative advancements in operations for the equine anti-doping sample collection and case management system.



Additional efforts for implementation by January 1, 2026

Enhance the equine anti-doping program by collecting and testing hair samples to detect prohibited substances.

Expand educational resources on unethical treatment of the horse and demystifying the USEF disciplinary process.

Create resources on what a good life for horses means, such as providing adequate nutrition, recognizing signs of exhaustion, distress, or onset of illness, and proper veterinary care.

Educate licensed officials, participants, and competition management on the unethical treatment of horses and the new warning card system.

Clarify the roles and responsibilities of USEF licensed officials and appropriate actions to take for unacceptable conduct.

USEF licensed officials and appropriate actions to take for unacceptable conduct. Enhance sports governance structures, transparency, compliance, and training for USEF stakeholders.

Host live town halls on USEF’s horse protection efforts.

Establish opportunities for dialogue and improve communication.



Your vigilance will promote a safe and respectful environment for our horses to train and compete. Our equestrian community must unite and uphold standards of good conduct, where every member actively fosters an environment of accountability and respect.



We need you to promote respect and make a positive impact in the following ways:

Always be a role model of good sportsmanship and horsemanship.

Verify facts. Fact-check headlines and emotionally charged social media posts from credible sources before sharing to avoid misinformation and hasty judgments.

Don’t gossip or spread information you have not verified. It harms our sport and further threatens our social license to operate. Second-hand or third-hand information is often unreliable information.

Report incidents to USEF that you see or know to be true; we rely on your awareness. Know your reporting obligations and Know how to report. Immediately document the incident with a photo or video and notify a Steward, TD, or Competition Management if on competition grounds. Always notify USEF whether the incident occurs on or off competition grounds.

Text 28733 (2USEF) or complete a report form to report any concerns.



Familiarize yourself with the four-step resolution process for reports and the timelines for resolving reported rule violations. Disciplinary proceedings are legal proceedings. Initiating disciplinary action requires a logical and rational unbiased assessment of the facts and circumstances. Thoroughness in the fact-finding stage is crucial, and it takes time. USEF affords members a fair and equitable process, which is time-consuming. The resolution may extend longer when criminal authorities or civil litigation is involved. USEF collaborates with but does not interfere in criminal investigations or civil lawsuits. As a private association, USEF lacks subpoena power. Criminal and civil proceedings have greater access to compel witnesses and information, leading to the discovery of evidence. Information from those proceedings aids in resolving matters through USEF disciplinary processes.

Recognize that USEF cannot take disciplinary action based solely on gossip, a tip, or video posted to Facebook or other social media platforms. Eyewitness testimony or other evidence must corroborate an incident to prove a rule violation and withstand legal scrutiny.



Educate yourself on USEF drug and medication guidelines.

Keep informed of the latest research and evolving best practices for training techniques and equipment use.

Provide constructive feedback by emailing [email protected] . Your constructive feedback is essential. We ask that you provide it respectfully and thereby contribute positively to the improvement and growth of our community.



We call on every member of the equestrian community to join us and stand up for our horses. When we unite, we can transform the sport, making it stronger and more sustainable for the future.