The Pennsylvania National Horse Show Selected as Host Site for Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final and Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships from 2021-2023

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the Pennsylvania National Horse Show (PNHS) as the selected host site for the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final and Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships for the 2021-2023 competition seasons. In 2021, both championships will take place alongside PNHS competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from October 14-17. The 2021 edition of the PNHS will also celebrate the event’s 75th anniversary.

TaylorPence/US Equestrian

Following an in-depth review of bid applications, the USEF Medal & Junior Jumper Bid Review Task Force recommended PNHS be allocated both championships through the 2023 competition season as a result of their commitment and further investment into improving the competition venue and overall experience for competitors. The Task Force agreed that standalone competitions such as PNHS, which is a recognized US Equestrian Heritage Competition, are vital to the tradition and history of the sport, and also provide an equal and fair playing field given that exhibitors are unable to compete at the facility prior to the championship competitions.



“We’re excited to welcome back the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal National Championship and Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships to the Pennsylvania National Horse Show for the next three years,” said Susie Shirk, the Executive Director of the PNHS Foundation. “Our team is committed to keeping this history and tradition of Harrisburg alive, but are also intently focused on implementing new improvements that will enhance the overall experience for exhibitors competing in these national championship competitions.”



PNHS organizers are working with the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex on a $21 million facility renovation, which will provide significant improvements to the competition venue and arenas. A second competition ring, increased stabling and lunging/warm-up areas are being added for 2021. Adjustments to an expanded competition schedule and management structure will improve the overall atmosphere and experience for competitors.



“We are looking forward to the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final and Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championship returning to Harrisburg for the next three years and feel confident that with the schedule expansion and facility improvements, PNHS will provide a competitive and enjoyable atmosphere for exhibitors attending these championship competitions,” said Bill Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of US Equestrian.



New in 2021, the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championship will offer 20 additional individual invitations to athletes from the Junior Jumper National Championship standings list who have not been selected to their zone team or as the zone’s traveling reserve. An increase in equitation competition opportunities is also currently proposed in the competition schedule to offer a more comprehensive experience for Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal competitors.



Qualifying criteria for both national championships will be available on www.usef.org.



For more information on the 2021 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final, please contact Kelsey Shanley, National Breeds & Disciplines Program Manager at [email protected] and for more details on the 2021 Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, please contact Erin Keating, Director of Jumping Development Programs at [email protected].