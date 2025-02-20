The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Secures Silver in 2025 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3*

Wellington, Fla. – The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team demonstrated a commendable silver-medal winning performance in the FEI Grand Prix for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*. Under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig, the team of Devon Kane and Vamos, Kevin Kohmann and Giulietta, Erin Nichols and Elian Royale, and Jennifer Williams and Joppe K finished on a collective score of 201.565%. The U.S. U25 combinations also had the opportunity to shine at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival for the FEI Intermediate II.

“I am proud of the way our team handled some tough situations that occurred during today’s rides,” said Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig. “It’s been exciting to have five countries represented at our home Nations Cup and I look forward to seeing our riders improve through the weeks to come.”



Devon Kane (Wellington, Fla.) laid down a quality test with Vamos, fighting back from an early distraction to earn a score of 67.435% and finish fifth in the class. She and the 2012 Westphalian gelding (Vivaldi x Imperia) owned by Diamante Farms highlighted their performance with impressive extended canter and pirouette movements.



“My test hadn’t started off as I planned,” said Kane, “But from then on, I knew we had to catch as many points as we could and make every movement count. I am very proud of my horse and that we were able to overcome such a setback. We fought hard for it, and we did it together.”



Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Giulietta delivered a solid test to earn a score of 67.304%. They displayed excellent canter work, clinching sixth place individually in the class. This is the first year of showing at the CDI level for the 2011 KWPN mare (Bordeaux x Ulgred) owned by Diamante Farms and her Nations Cup debut.



Jennifer Williams (Olympia, Wash.) and Joppe K were the first U.S. pair down centerline, setting a positive tone for the team. Williams and the 2014 KWPN gelding (Harmony’s Rousseau x Santano) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC had solid trot work throughout their test, finishing in eighth place on a score of 66.826%.



Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) returned for her second Nations Cup, anchoring for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team with Elian Royale. She and the 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses finished on a score of 63.108%, placing them in twelfth position individually.



Germany secured the team gold medal with a score of 207.022%, followed by the U.S. with silver on a score of 201.565% and Sweden in third with a score of 190.761%.



For the CDIOU25, Josh Albrecht and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh were victorious in the FEI Intermediate II with a score of 66.294%. The pair exhibited a fluid test, receiving strong marks for their extended and collected trot. Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) felt that they were cohesive throughout the test.

“We had some bobbles, but overall, I was really happy,” said Albrecht. “We had the best feeling we’ve had this test so far this season. That’s been my goal to get better and better and we really had a good feeling today.”



Bianca Schmidt and CK Sir Shimmi finished second in the class with a score of 64.617%. Asher (Greenwood Village, Colo.) and the 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding (Sir Donnerhall II Old x Kentucky Dancer) owned by Guilherme Schmidt earned solid marks for their extended and collected trot.



Ella Fruchterman and Hannah Montana W finished in third place. Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.) and the 2009 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Hors Doolittle x Sabina Kildegaard) owned by Todd Fruchterman collected a respectable score of 64.206%.



Competition continues on Friday, February 21 with the CDIOU25 FEI Grand Prix 16-25 at 10:05 AM ET, followed by the CDIO3* FEI Grand Prix Freestyle 7:00 PM ET.



