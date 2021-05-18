The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Withdraws from FEI Dressage Nations Cup Compiègne CDIO5*

Compiègne, France – The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team has made the decision to withdraw from the FEI Dressage Nations Cup Compiègne CDIO5* in alignment with guidance from the FEI and the FEI Return to Competition EHV-1 exposure protocols. The competition is scheduled to begin May 27 and continue through May 30, 2021 at the Stade Equestre du Grand Parc in Compiègne, France.



The decision to withdraw the team and individual U.S. young rider combinations who have been stabled together was made prior to their departure for the competition venue and in consultation with the team veterinarian and FEI Veterinary Director.



In accordance with the FEI Return to Competition protocols, all U.S. horses were tested for EHV-1 prior to departure from their layover base to the competition venue. A limited number of PCR tests returned with adverse results. Horses within the U.S. contingent have not shown any symptoms or clinical signs of the virus, are not febrile, and are all vaccinated. Out of an abundance of precaution, the team has decided to withdraw. US Equestrian is working directly with the FEI to determine appropriate next steps and an acceptable timeline for a return to competition based on the outlined protocols.



