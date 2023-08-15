The Dutta Corp. Announces New Greenhouse Gas Offset Program

Wellington, FL – August 15, 2023 –The Dutta Corp. is initiating a new program offering horse owners a way to offset the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions when their horses fly on domestic and international flights while also supporting USEF High Performance programs!

The Dutta Corp. has partnered with Native, a certified B Corp specializing in carbon offset projects, to source high-quality carbon credits and create an innovative, climate action program believed to be the first of its kind in equestrian sports. Native (native.eco) has a 21-year track record working with hundreds of organizations –– from Clif Bar and Allbirds to the Pet Sustainability Coalition –– to develop solutions that reduce and remove GHG emissions around the world. They are ranked the best such program by several organizations including Treehugger.com (The 6 Best Carbon Offset Programs of 2023 (treehugger.com)), Investopedia.com (The Best Carbon Offset Programs for 2023 (Investopedia.com)), and TRVST.world (16 Best Carbon Offset Programs for Individuals and Businesses (trvst.world)).

The new program offered by The Dutta Corporation, an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by J. Tim Dutta in 1988, will give horse owners an option to offset their horse’s GHG emissions for $99 per trip. The effort will help provide Native with the upfront funding necessary to launch new climate projects such as From Waste to Fuel: Improving Agriculture and Livelihoods in Mexico, which highly subsidizes the cost of biodigester and cookstove systems to help farmers avoid methane emissions, create organic fertilizer, and gain access to a renewable source of cooking fuel. A portion of every contribution will be donated to USEF in support of USEF High Performance programs.

“We are thrilled to initiate this new program with the funds going toward the creation of new environmental health projects that do not currently exist,” Dutta said. “We’ve worked closely with Native to research the average greenhouse gas emissions created by of our flights. While there is no way to avoid these emissions, we can offset them by initiating new projects that avoid emissions elsewhere. We hope everyone will join us in this new program to help reduce the equine industry’s environmental footprint, while also supporting USEF High Performances programs.”

“The Dutta Corp. has been a generous supporter of USEF High Performance programs over the years, and we are delighted to partner with them in their unique greenhouse gas offset program,” said Bill Moroney, CEO of US Equestrian. “Both our organizations are deeply committed to reducing the environmental impact of equestrian sports to help create a healthier planet for our horses and everyone.”

Owners will be able to opt into the offset program and offset their horse’s GHG emissions when booking flights on The Dutta Corp. website at The Dutta Corporation © | We Give Horses Wings (timdutta.com) or by speaking with an agent.

About The Dutta Corp.

The Dutta Corporation is an international and domestic horse air shipping company founded by

J. Tim Dutta that has been expanding rapidly since its inception in 1988. For more than three

decades, J. Tim Dutta and The Dutta Corp. team have put the horse first and foremost. With state of the art jet stalls and an expert team of grooms, The Dutta Corp. provides expert horse air transport tailored to serve the horse. The Dutta Corp. has delivered horses from around the world to and from top international competitions including the Olympic Games, Pan American Games, FEI World Equestrian Games and FEI World Cup Finals and is the Official Equine Air?Transport of US Equestrian. We Give Horses Wings™.