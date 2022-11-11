Strides for Equality Equestrians (SEE) Awards Winter 2023 Ever So Sweet Scholarship to Micah Green

Strides for Equality Equestrians (SEE) is pleased to announce the award of its Winter 2023 Ever So Sweet Scholarship to Micah Green, 23, of Jacksonville, FL. As the fourth recipient of the Ever So Sweet scholarship, Micah will receive fully-paid training and mentorship from Sara Kozumplik at her winter base in Ocala, FL.

Micah, who is a repeat applicant for the Ever So Sweet Scholarship, demonstrated determination and a clear-cut vision of his intentions should he be chosen as an ESS recipient.

“My hope as I excel in the horse world and obtain a name for myself through competing and networking [is that] I will showcase that your upbringing and your skin color do not affect your ability to excel in a sport,” Micah wrote on his application.

“As an African American male, this sport isn’t something that’s necessarily in my field,” Micah said in an essay for Optimum Youth Equestrian. “My friends didn’t exactly bully me, but they would tease me for riding “My Little Ponies” and would call me ‘the horse boy.’ This sport is something that is seen as feminine and people would always say to me, ‘you should be playing basketball,’ or ‘you should be playing football.’”

Micah began riding at a western barn when he was eight, eventually transitioning to riding English via his sixth grade science teacher. Since then, he’s competed primarily in the hunter, jumper, and equitation rings and has ridden for the University of Florida’s hunt seat team during his tenure as a student.

Micah is looking forward to using his time as an Ever So Sweet Scholarship recipient to improve his riding, try out eventing, and work on his networking skills, recognizing that this opportunity not only provides riding mentorship but also the chance to make valuable connections within the industry.

Strides for Equality Equestrians thanks Edy Rameika, Sara Kozumplik, and the USEA Foundation for their continued support of its mission to increase visibility and opportunity for riders of diverse backgrounds through once-in-a-lifetime educational opportunities such as ESS.

Strides for Equality Equestrians (SEE) is an allyship program for the equestrian community. Founded in 2020, we seek to address the lack of racial and ethnic diversity in equestrian sports by supporting access programs and professional pathways for BIPOC equestrians and by engaging and educating allies. Recognizing that we must be the change we wish to see in the world, SEE will encourage equestrians to stand shoulder-to-shoulder to fight for equality and justice. Not quietly, not anonymously… but proudly and loudly. Learn more about SEE at www.stridesforequality.org/mission. Make a donation to support SEE’s mission here: www.stridesforequality.org/donate.