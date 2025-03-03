Status Update for 2025 Grand Slam of Eventing Series

Lexington, Ky. - The organizers of the Grand Slam of Eventing series events (Defender Kentucky Three Day Event, MARS Badminton Horse Trials, and Defender Burghley Horse Trials) and US Equestrian announced today that the Grand Slam of Eventing Series will not be contested in 2025.

The organizers of the Grand Slam of Eventing are currently exploring alternative formats for the series. While discussions with potential sponsors are ongoing, a new sponsor for the series has not been identified at this time.



For more information please contact James Wolf at [email protected].