SmartPak Continues as Title Sponsor of SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Program

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce a renewed partnership with SmartPak, which will remain an Official Partner of US Equestrian and title sponsor of the 2025 SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Program.



SmartPak is one of the nation’s leading retailers of horse care and equestrian products designed to support horse owners, athletes, and enthusiasts. Its online platform offers a comprehensive selection of brands tailored to support every individual equine need. SmartPak offers a wide variety of equestrian essentials, including tack, apparel, grooming supplies, treats, supplements, and toys from both leading brands and their in-house line. SmartPak also provides their customers with auto-ship options and easy returns.



The SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year program highlights champions and national winners across USEF-recognized breeds and disciplines, based on points earned at USEF licensed competitions throughout the year. Winners are celebrated with official recognition at the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year gala held during the US Equestrian Annual Meeting. The evening also honors the prestigious US Equestrian International and National Horse of the Year nominees and award winners.



“SmartPak has been a valued partner of US Equestrian for many years,” said Bill Moroney, US Equestrian CEO. “Their commitment to the health and wellbeing of horses aligns with our own mission. I look forward to their continued support in celebrating our national champions at the SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year gala during the US Equestrian Annual Meeting.”



“SmartPak is proud to renew our partnership with USEF as we continue our shared commitment to supporting the equestrian community. This collaboration reflects our dedication to horse and rider wellness, and to advancing the sport through trusted products and innovative solutions,” said Amanda Bodkin, PR & Sponsorship Manager at SmartPak.



US Equestrian members are encouraged to take advantage of an exclusive MemberPerk with SmartPak. By adding their Member ID to their SmartPak.com profile, members receive a 5% discount on all orders. More MemberPerk information can be found here.

About SmartPak

From the feed room to the tack room, SmartPak offers innovative solutions to help riders take great care of their horses. SmartPak, a Covetrus company, was founded in 1999 with the introduction of the patented SmartPak Supplement feeding system. The revolutionary, daily dose SmartPaks are custom-made for your horse, individually labeled and sealed for freshness. SmartPak has grown rapidly each year and is one of the largest retailers of equestrian products in the United States. SmartPak’s success has been powered by a passion for delivering an unbeatable customer experience. Visit www.smartpak.com.