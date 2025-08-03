Skylar Wireman and Philippa Ammann are Golden at 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships

The Young Rider Individual Podium: Alexa Elle Lignelli, Skylar Wireman, and Olivia Sweetnam (© US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – The 2025 Gotham North/FEI North American Youth Jumping Championships (NAYC), presented by USHJA, wrapped on Sunday with individual medals being presented to young rider and junior athletes at Traverse City Horse Shows’ Flintfields Horse Park to close out week five of the Great Lakes Equestrian Festival.

Long Road Ends in Double Gold for Skylar Wireman

An NAYC medal has been a long time coming for Zone 10’s Skylar Wireman (Bonsall, Calif.). This week, she earned two—both gold—aboard 9-year-old Holsteiner gelding Barclino B (Constanzehof's Barcley x Lasino), owned by Wireman Investment Group.



Wireman had her 2021 and 2023 appearances at NAYC cut short due to injury, and was chosen as the alternate in 2022. Last year, she placed in the top 10 after an unfortunate foot in the water obstacle in the individual final. “To come in with the horse that I've only had for a year now is amazing. It's been a long time coming, so it feels good to win it my last year.



“Jumping that last jump, I was thinking about what my chef [d’equipe, Mike Endicott] said to me as I went in: ‘finish what we came here to do,’” said Wireman, who ages out of her NAYC eligibility this year. “As I came to the last jump, it was the most incredible feeling knowing that I just won my second gold medal of the week.”



Wireman also anchored Zone 10 to a team gold medal on Friday before jumping four clear rounds to take individual gold.



Of her mount, Wireman said, “Every time we ask him to step up, he rises to the occasion. This is my first time doing a nations cup format event with him, but he was very brave, and I was pleased with how he was right there with me for every round he did this week.”

Alexa Elle Lignelli (New York, N.Y.) earned her second silver medal of the week with her own Xo Zadora, a 12-year-old Dutch Warmblood mare (Zavall VDL x Padinus).



“For me, I had to get through the little things going on in my head, keep my cool and trust my horse and stay connected to her,” said the 18-year-old about her mindset heading into Sunday’s fifth and final round. “As soon as I jumped that first jump, I felt I had followed through with my plan.



“I love representing my country,” she continued. “To have the platform at NAYC where we feel prepared going into nations cups abroad and know that we have the capability to win, it's just a great springboard for many things.



Sixteen-year-old Olivia Sweetnam (Wellington, Fla.) took the bronze medal aboard Epic, a 10 year-end-old Anglo European gelding (Billy Mexico x Flyinge Electro) owned by Sweet Oak Farm.



“I had the rail down [in the final round], and it was my rail,” she said. “My horse performed amazingly, and I learned so much this week. I think this whole week is a learning experience. In every round, I like to remind myself that the sun will always come up tomorrow, no matter if I have two down or if I jump clear. There are always bigger things in the future and at some point, it will be over so I might as well do my best in the moment.”



For full young rider team results, click here.

Philippa Ammann and Zarina de Vidau are Golden



Philippa Ammann, 18, led the junior category from day one at the 2025 NAYC. Partnered with Zarina de Vidau, a 14-year-old Diamant de Semilly mare owned by Temple Equestrian, she won the individual qualifier on Thursday before jumping perfect rounds on Friday and Sunday to secure the individual title.



“There was definitely extra pressure to go clear,” admitted the athlete jumping as an individual representing Zone 4 during NAYC. “We had a lot of amazing riders, but my horse was so amazing. She had so much energy for the last day, which was nice. Honestly, I just try to stay out of her way. She's so good, and she knows what she's doing; she was super.”



After her NAYC success, Ammann will soon attend the University of Miami studying business. In the competition arena, she trains with Great Britain’s Jessica Mendoza.



Silver medalist Campbell Brown (Fayetteville, Ark.) sat barely inside the top 20 after the opening round of competition. She and Colina Z rallied, however, and the 11-year-old Zangersheide mare (Ingmar x Carthago) owned by Mmk Equestrian, LLC, moved Brown up to the podium with four clear rounds.



“I was a little disappointed with my first round,” admitted the 18-year-old. “I didn't come out as strong as I hoped to, but I knew if I was consistent the rest of the week, that anything can happen in a competition like this, so I just focused on riding my plan.



JJ Torano (Wellington, Fla.) also made a substantial climb in the standings on the final day of competition. He sat 13th with Lyon 50, an 11-year-old Hanoverian stallion (Lord Argentinus x Lex Lugar) owned by Kadley Farms & North Run, coming into the final day. Together they climbed ten spots to finish with the bronze.



“I didn't think I was going to end up here today,” said Torano, 15. “I knew these were probably going to be the two toughest and biggest rounds, but I trust my horse and I knew he could do it. After I jumped the first round, I thought, ‘all right, maybe we have a chance.’”



For full junior individual results, click here.



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the U.S. Jumping Team by following USA Jumping on Facebook and Instagram, and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. Use #USAJumping.