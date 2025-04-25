Selection Procedures Now Available for the 2026 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand Horses and Single Horses

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced selection procedures for the 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses and 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses are now available. The 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses will be hosted in Aachen, Germany, from August 19-23, while the 2026 FEI Driving World Championship for Single Horses will take place in Munich, Germany, in August, with dates to be announced.



The Selection Procedures include FEI and USEF requirements for horses and athletes, along with the process that will be used by the USEF Driving Selectors when naming team and/or individual athletes for the championship. The selection procedures for both championships can be found here.



The application of intent deadline for both Championships is June 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The application will be available on the USEF Athlete Dashboard at athletes.usef.org.



Questions? Contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].



Stay Connected

Keep up with the Defender U.S. Driving Team. Follow USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.