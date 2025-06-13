Selection Procedures Memos Now Available for 2027 FEI Endurance Championships

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published the selection procedures for the 2027 FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and the 2027 FEI Endurance Pan American Championships for Seniors, Young Riders, and Juniors. The dates and locations for these championships have not been announced by the FEI; the memos will be updated once the information is released.

This preliminary information is provided to assist athletes with competition planning and is subject to change. This information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee and is subject to approval by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee and therefore subject to change upon the approval of the final Selection Procedures.

If you have any questions regarding the selection procedures, please contact Nicole Zerbee, US Equestrian Director of Endurance, at [email protected].

