Selection Memo Now Available for 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – The Selection Memo for the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship is available on the Endurance section of USEF.org.

The 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship is scheduled to take place in Monpazier, France, on September 7, 2024. This Selection Memo is provided to assist athletes with their competition planning and is subject to change due to the final approval of the full Selection Procedures by the USEF Board of Directors or USEF Executive Committee. The Selection Memo can be found here.

If you have any questions or feedback on the selection process prior to the approval of the full Selection Procedures, please contact Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

