Selection Memo Available for 2022 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published a selection memo for the 2022 FEI Endurance World Championship with helpful information for potential applicants.

In December 2020, the FEI Board considered a series of key decisions on allocation, cancellation, and reopening of bids for FEI Championships. The FEI Board agreed to allocate the 2022 FEI Endurance World Championship to Isola della Scala in Verona, Italy.

Following this decision, the USEF Endurance Sport Committee produced a selection memo for the championship, which can be found here.

This preliminary information is provided to assist athletes with their competition planning and is subject to change. Please remember that this information is based upon the recommendations of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee and is subject to approval by the USEF Board of Directors or an Ad Hoc Selection Group approved by the USEF Board of Directors when the selection procedures are compiled. Therefore, the information outlined in the selection memo is subject to change.

Please contact Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected] if you have any questions.

