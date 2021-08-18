SafeSport Transitioning to a New Training Platform on August 18, 2021

In partnership with the U.S. Center for SafeSport, US Equestrian will be migrating our members’ current online SafeSport accounts to the Center’s new learning management system on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Beginning August 18, 2021, all SafeSport training will be completed in the new platform, which will live within the USEF website. You will continue to access the training through your USEF member dashboard.

To facilitate a seamless transition, US Equestrian is working diligently with the Center to ensure your current account and records of SafeSport training will be moved to this new system, preserving all your data, information, activities, and certificates related to SafeSport training. While your account data migration will been taken care of, you may need to go through the quick-and-easy process of associating your USEF account with your SafeSport training account upon login after August 18, 2021. Instructions will be provided at that time.

No action is needed at this time.