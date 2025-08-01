Rising Stars Shine in Junior Individual Final, U25 Grand Prix & Children’s Team Test at 2025 NAYC

The FEI Children Team podium (©US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – The 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) continued today with an action-packed schedule in the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF. Athletes from across the continent competed in the Junior Individual Final, the U25 Grand Prix, and the Children’s Team Test, each earning top honors and leaving their mark on an unforgettable day of sport.



Ella O’Neil Claims Gold in Junior Individual Final



Ella O’Neil (Olathe, Kan.) and her partner Superman, a 2014 Hanoverian gelding (Scolari x Malve), owned by Jonni Allen, delivered a commanding performance to earn gold in the Junior Individual Final. The test showcased their partnership through smooth transitions and beautiful collected work, earning a winning score of 68.324%.



“Winning gold was not at all expected,” said O’Neil. “It was the craziest feeling. ‘Supe’ felt incredible; he was with me the whole time. We have never been at a show this big before, but he was just a total professional out there. He took me through the test, and it was the greatest feeling ever.”



Eila Fisk (Aiken, S.C.) and Quaresma, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Quatersprung x Gala), owned by Gina Fisk, impressed the judges with their harmony and cadence to take the silver medal on a score of 68.235%.



“This is the biggest championship we’ve ever been to,” said Fisk. “Quaresma is a powerful horse. He’s so willing and always listening to me. I’ve had him for two years and he’s become so reliable in and out of the ring. Today, he was perfect.”



Ainsley Leach (CAN) and Frangelico rounded out the podium to claim the bronze with a solid test that scored a 67.294%.



“My focus was just to put down a clean ride,” said Leach. “We had a little trouble in the team test, but today we stayed focused, and he tried his heart out.”



The junior athletes will round out their time at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships on Sunday, August 3, with the Junior Individual Freestyle. The competition will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Region 2 Golden in Inaugural Children’s Team Test



In a memorable debut for the Children’s division at the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC), Region 2 delivered a standout performance to claim team gold in the FEI Children Team Test.



The Region 2 team of Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.), Madelynn Williams (Granger, Ind.), and Vida Dravilas (Middleton, Wis.) put together a strong set of tests to top the podium in the first-ever Children’s Team competition at NAYC with a combined score of 217.626. Christianson, a member of the U.S. Dressage Pathway Program, and her mare FHF Roulee, a 2014 American Warmblood (Routinier x Marelee du Bois), led the way with an impressive 78.642%, the highest score of the day.



“Honestly, I just wanted to go in and put down a clean test,” said Christianson. “I wanted to have a good ride and have fun with [Roulee]. It’s such an honor to be at NAYC and be part of the Children’s division for the first time.”



Williams rode FHF Cahlua, a 2014 American Warmblood mare (Cody x Cariarctic), owned by Jennifer Kaiser, to a solid score of 70.150%, noting the mare’s unbeatable personality and positivity. “She has a wonderful personality. Her ears are always up, she never complains, and she’s super willing to work,” said Williams. “She’s the best horse I’ve ever sat on.”



Dravilas piloted Rococo, her own 2016 Canadian Warmblood mare (Rotspon x Wallens Grace), to a 68.834%, highlighting the partnerships competitive spirit and growing partnership. “She’s definitely a very hot mare but she loves to do her work. It’s honestly been amazing to compete here and showcase her to everyone,” said Dravilas.



The silver medal went to the combined team of Regions 3/8/9, who turned in a consistent showing to finish on a combined total of 209.535. The team included Zoe Lewis (Elgin, Tex.), Juliana Sardelli (Warwick, R.I.), Gianna Foley (Ocala, Fla.), and Charlotte Garver (Franklinton, La.)



The Children’s division competition will conclude on Saturday, August 2, with the Children's Individual Test set to begin at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Alicia Berger and Aqua Marin Impress in U25 Grand Prix 16-25 Test



The U25 athletes took their turn in the spotlight in the U25 Grand Prix 16-25 Test, a highlight of the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF.

It was Alicia Berger (Wellington, Fla.) and Aqua Marin, her own 2011 Oldenburg gelding (Ampere x Stedinger Hiede), who rose to the occasion, producing a personal-best score of 67.820% to earn gold.

“Aqua, or ‘Little Prince’ as we call him, has the biggest personality in the barn,” said Berger. “He knows he’s pretty and he loves to show off. Every single day, he gives me his all, and today we both gave it everything we had. I’m just so proud of him.”

Berger also praised the unique atmosphere of NAYC. “It’s unlike any other show. You’re competing with your best friends, making new ones, and coming together as a team. I’m so proud of each of us. The support and camaraderie here are what make this event so special.”

Sophia Schults (Wellington, Fla.) earned the silver medal with Conocido HGF, her own 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF). The pair delivered a personal-best score of 65.812%.

“He may be quiet in the barn, but he has a big personality under saddle,” said Schults. “He’s extremely hot, which I love, and we’ve built a great partnership over time. We really pushed for more quality today, and I’m proud we accomplished that.”

The bronze medal went to Haley Smith (San Diego, Calif.) and Great Lady TC, a 2011 KWPN mare (Bretton Woods x Tiffany’s Monday) owned by Carolyn Bland, who earned 64.658%.

“Going into today, my plan was just to trust her,” said Smith. “We have a very strong bond, and I know that when we go into the arena together, we have everything we need. I’m beyond grateful for this opportunity.”

The competition for the U25 athletes will close out their week 2025 FEI North American Youth Champiosnhips with the U25 Grand Prix Freestyle Individual scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.

