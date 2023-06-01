Reminder for 2024 U.S. Endurance FEI Calendar Applications

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian would like to send a final reminder that applications for the 2024 competition year are due by June 1, 2023. Endurance competition organizers are encouraged to review the updated U.S. Endurance FEI Calendar Policies and Procedures here. The policies and procedures document outlines the process for application, review, and approval of the U.S. FEI Endurance competitions as a resource for competition organizers.

Applications will still be considered following June 1 and will not incur late application fees if the approval process is able to be implemented within the timeframe. There is no guarantee that applications received after June 1 will be able to go through the approval process and be submitted to the FEI by the deadline, in which case the competition will incur late application fees.

FEI applications must be submitted online through your USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org. Paper applications will no longer be accepted. Any questions can be sent to [email protected]. Requests for national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected]. Questions can be addressed to Steven Morrissey, Managing Director of Sport Logistics & Non-Olympic Disciplines, at [email protected].

