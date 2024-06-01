Reminder: Deadline is June 1 for 2025 FEI Endurance Calendar Applications

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian reminds U.S. endurance competition organizers that the deadline for 2025 FEI calendar applications is June 1, 2024.

Applications received after June 1 but before July 1 may be considered depending on the availability of the USEF Endurance Sport Committee and staff to ensure the application can be submitted to the FEI by the October 1 deadline. Applications received after the July 1 deadline will be considered late applications.”

Applications for FEI competitions must be submitted online through the USEF Competition Dashboard at competitions.usef.org.

Questions about FEI calendar applications can be sent to [email protected] or Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected]. Inquiries about national and lite licenses should be sent to [email protected].

