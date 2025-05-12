Reminder: Application and Qualification Period Deadline Approaching for FEI Pan American Endurance Championship

Lexington, Ky. – The application and qualification period deadline for the 2025 FEI Pan American Endurance Championship will close on May 12, 2025. The 2025 FEI Pan American Endurance Championship will be hosted in Haras Albar, Brazil, on July 18, 2025.



Athletes interested in competing must submit their Application of Intent online no later than Monday, May 12, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The Application of Intent can be submitted via the Athlete Dashboard. The selection procedures for the event can be found here.



For more information, please visit the 2025 Pan American Endurance Championships page.



Questions? Contact Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected].