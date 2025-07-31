Region 4 Earns Gold in Young Rider Team Competition at 2025 NAYC

(©US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – The Young Rider teams took their turn down the centerline today in the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships. With talented combinations from across the continent representing their home regions, Region 4 emerged victorious in the FEI Young Rider Team Test, earning the gold medal with a combined score of 205.559. Region 3 secured the silver medal with a combined score of 199.795, while Region 6 claimed bronze on a score of 195.646.



The Region 4 team delivered a confident and cohesive set of rides. Lexie Kment (Palmyra, Neb.) and Gatino van Hof Olympia, a 2011 KWPN gelding (Apache x P Siltana VH Olympia), owned by Jami Kment, led the team with an expressive performance, earning a 69.647%, the highest score of the day.



“This is my fourth year competing at NAYC, but my first year as a Young Rider, and I just love this competition so much,” said Kment. “Being able to be on a world stage with my incredible team is so special, and I’m just so thankful for every moment. To have this relationship with my horse, and with my mom, since she owns him, makes this experience even more meaningful. It’s the three of us together in this, and that’s so special.”



Averi Allen (Pleasant Hill, Mo.) and Silhouette, a 2014 Oldenburg mare (Sir Gregory x Brauna) owned by Jonni Allen, earned a score of 68.618% to contribute to the team’s golden finish. The pair impressed with their lovely moments of collection throughout the test, showcasing the strength of their longtime partnership.



“I’ve had [Silhouette] for five years and have trained her up the levels myself,” said Allen. “She’s honestly the best mare I’ve ever ridden. I love her so much, and I’m extremely proud of her.”



Ella Fruchterman (Woodbury, Minn.), aboard Holts Le’Mans, her own 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding (L’Espoir x Lady Anabell), contributed a score of 67.294%. One of the standout moments in the pair's test came during the transition from collected walk to canter, which earned high marks from the judging panel.



“It’s super special to be here at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships. This is my last year as a Young Rider, so I’m just soaking up all the memories with my teammates and winning team gold is the icing on the cake,” said Fruchterman.



Young Rider athletes will return to the dressage arena on Saturday, August 2, for the Individual Test beginning at 8:00 a.m. EST.



