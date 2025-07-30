Region 3 Claims Junior Team Gold as Children’s and U25 Athletes Impress in Opening of Dressage Competition at NAYC

Eila Fisk, Lark Heckman, Alexis Troutman and Lauren Polk earned gold for Region 3. (©US Equestrian)

Traverse City, Mich. – Competition officially began today in the Discover Dressage/FEI North American Youth Dressage Championship presented by USDF at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) with the Junior Team Test, Children Preliminary Test B, and U25 Intermediate II kicking off dressage action at Flintfields Horse Park.



FEI Junior Team Test

Region 3 took the top honors in today’s Junior Team Test, with strong efforts from all four team riders. The team posted a combined score of 201.242 to finish in gold medal position ahead of Region 7/9, who earned a combined score of 194.758, taking home silver. Region 1/5 rounded out the podium in bronze position with 193.789.



Elia Fisk (Aiken, S.C.) and Quaresma, a 2016 Oldenburg gelding (Quatersprung x Gala), owned by Gina Fisk, delivered the team’s top score of the day, earning 68.606% for a confident and expressive test where they earned high marks from the judges for their collected canter and trot work.



“Quaresma has taught me so much,” said Fisk, “He has such a great build. I can feel everything he is doing, and I’ve learned so much about biomechanics from him. I am so proud of how we’ve moved up the levels. He has so much talent, the best collection, and he’s so willing. It’s just the best feeling.”



Also contributing solid efforts to the team total were Lark Heckman (Ocala, Fla.) and Franzissimo, her own 2015 Oldenburg gelding (Franziskus x Elfenliebe), Lauren Polk (Atlanta, Ga.) with Donauwelle P, a 2013 Hanoverian gelding (Don Frederico x Well Worth It MLW), owned by Dawn Haynie, and Alexis Troutman (Gainesville, Ga.) aboard Mondo 'L’, her own 2017 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Don Tango B x Zildonja).



“I’ve had Franzissimo for about a year, which is also when I started competing in dressage,” said Heckman, who finished with the second-highest score of the competition on 67.09%. “He was ready to do everything and was with me throughout the test. It was like he was saying ‘I’ve got you, you don’t have to worry.’ He was so good and I’m proud of him.”



The junior riders will return to the arena on Friday, August 1, for their FEI Junior Individual Test, beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET.



FEI Children Preliminary Test B

The inaugural Children’s division at the FEI North American Youth Championships marked a historic milestone on Wednesday as competitors took to the arena for the FEI Children Preliminary Test B. Leading the way was Grace Christianson (Noblesville, Ind.) and her own FHF Roulee, a 2014 American Warmblood mare (Routinier x Marelee du Bois). The pair delivered a standout performance, earning an impressive 75.679% to claim the first-ever children’s individual win at NAYC. The judges rewarded their test with high marks for their thoroughness and relaxation in the ring, reflecting the strength of their partnership.



“She’s a superstar,” said Christianson of her mare. “If I show up, she shows up. Competing in the new Children’s division has been so much fun. I’ve made so many new friends this week, and I feel really honored to have the opportunity to compete alongside my peers here at NAYC.”



Canada’s Gwendolyn Joinson and Blind Date AT earned a personal best score of 71.560% to finish second, while Claire Barahona (Midlothian, Va.) rounded out the top three aboard Morisco HGF, a 2013 PRE gelding (Camaron IX x Mora HGF) owned by Amanda Barahona, with a score of 71.096%.



Competition for the Children’s division continues Friday, August 1, with the Children’s Team Competition, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

FEI U25 Intermediate II

The U25 division took center stage on Wednesday afternoon at the 2025 FEI North American Youth Championships, with combinations contesting the Intermediate II test. Haley Smith (San Diego, Calif.) and Great Lady TC, a 2011 KWPN mare (Bretton Woods x Tiffany’s Monday) owned by Carolyn Bland, delivered a poised and confident test that earned them a personal best score of 67.304%, securing the individual gold medal.



Known as “GG” in the barn, Great Lady TC has been a standout partner for Smith. “She’s really a once-in-a-lifetime horse,” said Smith. “She’s not just a teammate; she’s my best friend. She gives me confidence, and I hope I return that to her every time we step into the ring. I just want to continue showing the world our harmonious partnership. I owe everything to GG. She’s incredible.”



Reflecting on their performance and the atmosphere, Smith added, “The test felt amazing. I could feel the energy and support from US Equestrian and USA Dressage behind us. NAYC is such an incredible competition, and I feel truly inspired to be here among the top youth athletes in both dressage and jumping.”



The silver medal went to Alicia Berger (Wellington, Fla.) & Aqua Marin, her own 2011 Oldenburg gelding (Ampere x Stedinger Hiede), who finished their test with a score of 66.275%. Rounding out the podium in bronze medal position was Sophia Shults (Ocala, Fla.) & Conocido HGF, her own 2012 PRE gelding (Cosaco XI x Luz de Luna HGF) who also earned a new personal best score of 65.980%.



Dressage competition continues on Thursday, July 31 with the Young Rider Team Test beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



