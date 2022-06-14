RealResponse Adds US Equestrian As Strategic Partner Program Launching as a State-of-the-Art Safe, Secure Reporting Program To Assist Members Reporting Violations of the USEF SafeSport Policy

Lexington, Ky. - RealResponse, (@RealResponseHQ), the award-winning safe and secure feedback, monitoring and anonymous reporting platform for athletic teams and organizations, today announced a strategic partnership with US Equestrian, further expanding its reach across the Olympic and Paralympic sport landscape. This new platform will provide members with the opportunity to report concerns to USEF about emotional and physical abuse as well as violations of the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies via text message while maintaining anonymity. The program will roll out next month, and will initially be available for all US Equestrian members to anonymously and quickly report any issues regarding violations of the USEF SafeSport Policy, including the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies.



"We are proud to add US Equestrian as a new partner. The opportunity to fully leverage the versatility of the RealResponse platform in serving the unique needs of USEF is something we wholeheartedly embrace. US Equestrian made it clear that they want to remove as many barriers as possible to reporting concerns and we believe this platform will achieve that. Providing their athletes and members a voice to bring forward any concern safely and with anonymity is our privilege," said David Chadwick, Founder and CEO of RealResponse. “Tailoring our service to meet the individual needs of each organization we partner with allows RealResponse to deliver maximum value and impact to our partners.”



“Athlete safety is of paramount importance to USEF. Our staff is dedicated to this effort and our biggest priority is making sure our members know we have a safe, secure, and quick way to be made aware of any issues that arise, and RealResponse gives us this much needed added value,” said Bill Moroney, USEF Chief Executive Officer. “By taking this step, we want to make sure that issues and concerns at any level are reported and dealt with efficiently and professionally, and that the integrity of our organization and our sport remains intact."



Members are still welcome to report concerns by emailing [email protected] or by directly contacting a member of the Athlete Protection Team. For details on how to report misconduct go here.



About US Equestrian

US Equestrian is the National Governing Body for equestrian sport and is dedicated to uniting the equestrian community, honoring achievement, and serving as guardians of equestrian sport. Since its inception, US Equestrian has been dedicated to pursuing excellence and promoting growth, all while providing and maintaining a safe and level playing field for both its equine and human athletes.

About RealResponse

Originally founded in 2015 and then expanded in 2020, RealResponse is a partner with more than 100 colleges and universities as well as with the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL, the NFLPA, USADA, the NWSL and several member clubs, and a growing number of governing bodies including USA Track and Field, USA Gymnastics, giving more than 150,000 athletes and staff the ability to anonymously share feedback and concerns in a safe and secure manner. RealResponse is an online platform that allows for real-time reporting, surveys, and as a document repository. Organizations can also benchmark metrics to peer and national averages to identify areas of competitive advantage and vulnerability. Additional partnerships with international organizations, colleges and professional sports properties are expected in 2022. In 2021, RealResponse was recognized by the Charlotte Business Journal as one of the “Fifty Most Innovative Companies in the Region.” For more in-formation about RealResponse, visit realresponse.com.