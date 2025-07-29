Proposed Amendments to Bylaws will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the August Board Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - To align with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s updated compliance standards for national governing bodies and to enhance governance practices, proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaws will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors during its meeting on August 26, 2025. This will occur after a 21-day consultation period, beginning today and ending on August 20th, during which time members are invited to provide feedback on the proposed amendments. To ensure a thoughtful and inclusive process, all feedback received by eligible members on or before August 20th, will be reviewed.

VIEW USEF PROPOSED BYLAW AMENDMENTS

Members can submit comments through the website, by email, or by mail. The addresses for submission are below.

Website:

https://www.usef.org/forms/proposed-amendments

Email:

[email protected]

Post:

General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at [email protected]