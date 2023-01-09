Proposed Amendments to Bylaws will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the 2024 Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - In an effort to maintain compliance with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s 2024 changes to compliance standards for national governing bodies, the proposed amendments to the USEF Bylaws (seen below) will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors in January at its Annual Meeting. Consideration will follow a 30-day consultation period, beginning today, during which time USEF invites members to provide feedback on the proposed amendments. The draft amendments can be found here.

VIEW USEF PROPOSED BYLAW AMENDMENTS

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendments on or before December 21st by submitting comments through the proposed amendments form, email, or mail. The commenter’s membership number must be accompany the submission.

The address for submission is:

Email: [email protected]

Post: General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendments, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or [email protected]