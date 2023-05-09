Proposed Amendment to Bylaw 303 will be Considered by the USEF Board of Directors at the 2023 Mid-Year Meeting

Following a review of the requirements to qualify for an “Independent Director” seat on the USEF Board of Directors, an amendment to Bylaw 303 has been proposed to clarify who is eligible to serve as an Independent Director. The?proposed amendment to the USEF Bylaw 303?will be considered by the USEF Board of Directors following a 21-day consultation period during which time we will receive, review, and consider feedback. The draft can be found?here.

All Senior Active members are invited to comment on the proposed amendment by submitting comments through the?proposed amendments form, email, or mail. All comments must be received by USEF before June 9, 2023. The commenter’s membership number must be included along with their comments.

The address for submission is:

Email:?[email protected]

Post: General Counsel

United States Equestrian Federation

4001 Wing Commander Way

Lexington, KY 40511

For additional information concerning the proposed amendment, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at 859-225-2045 or?[email protected]