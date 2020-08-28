Prize Lists Now Available for Fall Championships at Tryon International Equestrian Center

Lexington, Ky. – The prize lists for the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, featuring the Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals, Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, the Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals–East, and Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) Championship Finals are now available online.



Tryon International Equestrian Center (TIEC) in Mill Spring, N.C., was selected as the best location to host these championships due to the size and scope of the facility, its central location relative to other venues, the existing competitions on the calendar and its proven success in hosting events since reopening in June 2020.



In addition to the previously announced WIHS Championship Finals classes to be held at TIEC this year, WIHS announced today that the President’s Cup Grand Prix CSI 4* presented by MARS Equestrian™ will also be hosted by TIEC on its original date of October 24, 2020 at 2 p.m.



2020 Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final and Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper National Championships

October 8-11, 2020

(Tentative Timetable)

Thursday, October 8

2:00 p.m. – Junior Jumper Horse Inspection (Jog path/Barn 6)

4:30 p.m. – Junior Jumper Individual – Phase I (Tryon Stadium)

Friday, October 9

7:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. – Medal Final Training Session (Blue Ridge Arena)

2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. – Prix des States –Phase II (Tryon Stadium)

7:00 p.m. – Medal Horses must be on site

Saturday, October 10

7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. – Medal Final - Preliminary Round (Blue Ridge Arena)

7:00 p.m. – Junior Jumper Individual Final – Phase III & Overall Awards Ceremony (Tryon Stadium)

Sunday, October 11

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Medal Final (top 25) - Round II and Final Test (Blue Ridge Arena)

Prize List

2020 Platinum Performance/USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals – East

October 16-18, 2020

(Tentative Timetable)

Friday, October 16

7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. – Talent Search Schooling (Tryon Stadium)

10:30 a.m. – Schooling Class (90 second training session) - (Tryon Stadium)

3:00 p.m. – Talent Search Phase I – Flat (Blue Ridge Arena)

Saturday, October 17

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. – Talent Search Phase II - Gymnastics (Tryon Stadium)

Sunday, October 18

8:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. – Talent Search Phase III Jumping (Tryon Stadium)

Following Phase III – Top 6 Veterinary Evaluation/Jog (Tryon Stadium)

Following Veterinary Evaluation - Final 4 Rider Meeting (Location TBD)

12:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. – Talent Search Phase IV - Ride-Off (Tryon Stadium)

Prize List

2020 Washington International Horse Show presented by Mars Equestrian Equitation Finals and Pony Equitation Finals Children’s and Adult Hunter and Jumper Finals

October 21-25, 2020

(Tentative Timetable)

Wednesday, October 21 (Afternoon)

Time TBD: Children's Hunter Championship (Grand Hunter Ring)

Time TBD: Adult Hunter Championship (Grand Hunter Ring)

Thursday, October 22 (Afternoon)

Time TBD: Children's Jumper Championship (Tryon Stadium)

Time TBD: Adult Jumper Championship (Tryon Stadium)

Friday, October 23 (Afternoon)

Time TBD: WIHS Equitation Finals- Hunter Phase (Grand Hunter Ring)

Saturday, October 24

Time TBD: WIHS Equitation Finals- Jumper Phase (Tryon Stadium)

Time TBD: WIHS Equitation Finals – Final 10 (Tryon Stadium prior to 2:00 p.m. President's Cup Grand Prix)

Sunday, October 25 (Morning)

Time TBD: WIHS Pony Equitation (Pony Ring)

Prize List

For planning purposes, please note that horses will not be allowed to cross enter into the Tryon International Equestrian Center Fall series shows the same week they are entered to compete in the USEF National Championships (USEF Medal Finals, USEF Junior Jumper National Championships, USEF Talent Search Finals East) or Washington International Horse Show Equitation Finals. Washington International Horse Show Pony Equitation and Washington International Horse Show Adult and Children’s Hunters and Jumper Finals horses and ponies will be permitted to cross enter.



Entries and stabling will be managed for each event separately by PNHS, WIHS and Platinum Performance/USEF Talent Search in coordination with TIEC. Please do not call TIEC directly regarding entries and stabling; however, do reach out to TIEC directly for inquiries regarding available on-site lodging at [email protected].



USEF, TIEC, PNHS and WIHS are all dedicated to providing the safest and highest-quality competition environment for dedicated members, exhibitors, and their families. All events will be spectator-free. The show organizers will continuously monitor the COVID-19 status and will adjust or amend shows based on the guidance from federal, state, and other public health officials. TIEC will be implementing enhanced COVID-19 registration processes in the coming weeks to ensure the environment is as safe as possible and to facilitate contact tracing.



For more information on these events, please visit www.usef.org, www.panational.org and www.wihs.org.