Participants Announced for 2020 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selected participants for the 10th annual 2020 Robert Dover Horsemastership Week (RDHW). The following individuals will partake in the three-day clinic from January 2-5, 2020, with former U.S. Dressage Chef d’Equipe Robert Dover at Equestrian Village, home of the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla.

Developed with the purpose of identifying the next generation of talent for the U.S. Dressage program, the RDHW has established itself as an unparalleled opportunity for young, talented dressage athletes to fine-tune their knowledge, both on the ground and in the saddle, while learning from renowned riders, coaches, and specialists in their respective fields. The 2020 RDHW will feature both mounted and unmounted clinic sessions and include instruction from Dressage Youth Coach George Williams and Olympian Christine Traurig. The final session will conclude with participants riding their respective tests before a panel of judges and receiving feedback from both coaches and judges.



The 2020 RDHW participants will include:

Lucie Bacon (Atherton, Calif.)

Kasey Denny (Hutto, Texas)

Jori Dupell (Wilsonville, Ore.)

Hannah Irons (Queenstown, Md.)

Callie Jones (Henderson, Ky.)

Kayla Kadlubek (Fairfax Station, Va.)

Annelise Klepper (McCutchenville, Ohio)

Lexi Kment (Palmyra, Neb.)

Kate Matthews (San Marcos, Calif.)

Mackenzie Peer (Overland Park, Kan.)

Bianca Schmidt (Edina, Minn.)

Miki Yang (Lost Altos Hills, Calif.)



US Equestrian thanks the many clinicians and sponsors who make this event possible, with special thanks to Equestrian Sport Productions for their generous donation of the facility.



Mounted sessions are open for the public auditing at no charge. Auditors are encouraged to make a donation to the USET Foundation here.



For more information on the 2020 RDHW, please contact Kristen Brett at [email protected].



