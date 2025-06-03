Para Equestrian Dressage Events, Quota Places, and Venue for LA28 Paralympic Games Confirmed

Lausanne (SUI)- Para Equestrian Dressage will be part of the competition at the Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) Paralympic Games. The Para Equestrian program will consist of 11 medal events: Individual Championship and Individual Freestyle Championship for Grades I, II, III, IV, and V as well as a Team Championship. Para Equestrian retains the 78 quota places it had in Paris in 2024.

The decision was taken by the Governing Board of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) following an extensive review process.

The LA28 Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games also confirmed today that Santa Anita Park in Arcadia will be the venue of the Para Equestrian events.

“We are very happy with the announcements made by the IPC and LA28,” FEI Secretary General and President of the Association of Paralympic Sports Organizations (APSO) Sabrina Ibáñez said.

“The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Château de Versailles, were unforgettable and brought tremendous excitement to equestrian sport. Athletes and horses from 30 nations competed in Para Equestrian Dressage in Paris, the largest turnout since Para Equestrian became part of the Paralympic program in 1996. Both the Olympic and Para Equestrian Dressage Events were historic successes attracting massive live crowds and captivating broadcast and streaming audiences around the world.

“We are pleased to confirm that our Paralympic quota places remain unchanged for LA28. We look forward to showcasing the sport at its highest level, with thrilling performances and world-class competition. Santa Anita Park in Arcadia will provide first class facilities to both the Olympic and Paralympic equestrian events, setting the stage for unforgettable Games.”

The qualification systems for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games were discussed at the recent FEI Sports Forum. The proposals will be put forward for approval by the FEI General Assembly 2025 and will afterwards be provided to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the IPC for final review and sign off. The summary of discussions and the presentation made during the session dedicated to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic qualification systems are available here. The objective is to publish the Para Equestrian Dressage qualification criteria for the LA28 Paralympic Games in the first half of 2026.

Key facts and figures

The LA28 Paralympic Games will be held from 15 to 27 August 2028.

The Games will comprise 23 sports, including the LA28 proposed sport of Para Climbing, and 560 medals events. A total of 4’480 athletes are expected to compete.

The FEI discipline at competition at the LA28 Paralympic Games will be Para Equestrian Dressage. A total of 78 athletes will compete in 11 Para Equestrian medal events. As is the case in all equestrian events, women and men will compete as equals.