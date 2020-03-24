Official US Equestrian Statement on Postponement of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Dear USEF Members,
We received official confirmation today from the IOC and Organizing Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games that in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic both organizations have jointly decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games to 2021. Prioritizing the safety and health of athletes, staff, and spectators is paramount during this challenging time, and we applaud and support their difficult decision.
The postponement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games is unprecedented in modern history, and we know that there will be many challenges ahead, but remain committed to working with the USOPC and the FEI to ensure the success of our teams and athletes in 2021.
We are deeply disappointed for our athletes and their teams, the coaches, support staff, horse owners, sponsors, and USET Foundation donors and supporters who have wholeheartedly dedicated themselves to the Olympic and Paralympic dream, but in the face of adversity, our athletes continually persevere and we know they will be prepared to represent our country to the best of their abilities next year.
We also understand that this decision will impact many, and as we wait to understand the revised approach of the IOC and Organizing Committee in the coming weeks, we will continue to provide updates and information to our athletes, stakeholders, sponsors, and fans. This is a trying time for our community and we look forward to the incredible feeling of watching our athletes inspire others and embody the Olympic and Paralympic spirit next year in Tokyo.
Sincerely,
William J. Moroney
Chief Executive Officer