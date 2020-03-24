Official US Equestrian Statement on Postponement of Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

×

Coronavirus Impact on USEF Licensed Competitions

Effective Monday, March 16, 2020, all USEF owned events, selection trials, training camps, clinics, and activities will be suspended for the next 30 days.

USEF strongly recommends that competition organizers suspend all USEF licensed competitions across the country for the next 30 days and that equestrians do not compete for the next 30 days. For those competitions that do run, there will be no accumulation of points, scores, money won, qualifications, or rankings toward any USEF awards programs, USEF owned event, or selection to a US team during this 30-day time period. This includes USEF National Championships.

Resources from the CDC, WHO, USOPC, and the FEI are available on usef.org/media/coronavirus-resources. Links found on this webpage provide you with direct access to valuable information on each organization’s website which is updated regularly.