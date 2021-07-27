Official Statement on Withdrawal of Adrienne Lyle & Salvino from FEI Grand Prix Freestyle for Individual Medals

Tokyo, Japan - In a change to today’s anticipated line up, Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino have made the decision to withdraw from this evening’s competition. This morning, Salvino did not feel quite like his usual self and last night’s historic team medal was an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are proud of the team’s incredible effort. Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Sabine Schut-Kery (Napa, Calif.) will continue forward this evening to contest the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle, as they look to achieve more personal bests for our program.

Adrienne Lyle & Salvino with groom Morgan Klingensmith