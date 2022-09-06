Nominations for 2022 USEF Lifetime Achievement Award and Pegasus Medal of Honor Due October 19

Nominations are now being accepted for the USEF Lifetime Achievement Award and Pegasus Medal of Honor. Any current US Equestrian (USEF) member interested in submitting a nomination to US Equestrian must do so by Wednesday, October 19.

The recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be acknowledged at the 2022 Pegasus Awards, to be held at the 2023 USEF Annual Meeting in January. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the horseman or woman whose lifetime experience and accomplishments in the equestrian world exemplify uncommon devotion to competition with horses and whose equestrian career and horsemanship have continually elevated the sport’s excellence. The nominee must be living and retired from actively competing in equestrian sport.

Last year's Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Kathy Kusner and Howard Simpson.

The Pegasus Medal of Honor will also be presented at the 2022 Pegasus Awards. This award recognizes individuals who have exhibited outstanding dedication and service to horses and equestrian sport. These individuals have excelled in attracting people to the sport and have contributed to horse sport by advancing its popularity. The nominee must be living and retired from actively competing in equestrian sport.

Susan Morey, Dr. Timothy Ober, Roxanne Trunnell, and Elisabeth Williams received Pegasus Medals of Honor at the 2022 USEF Annual Meeting.

Nominations may be submitted in writing or via email and must include the nominee's name, city and state of residence, discipline(s) and/or breed(s), your reason for suggesting him/her, accomplishments, accolades, and any other information pertinent to any involvement in the horse industry, as well as three high-resolution photos of the nominee that US Equestrian has permission to use for Annual Meeting coverage and promotions. Those submitting nominations must also include their name, mailing address, email address, and daytime telephone number in the event additional details are needed.

Submit nominations to:

Awards/Leigh Skaggs

4001 Wing Commander Way Lexington, KY 40511

[email protected]

Fax: (859) 231-6662