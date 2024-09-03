NEWSFLASH - Rebecca Hart Secures Individual Gold in Grade III Grand Prix Test A at Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Versailles, France – Rebecca Hart (Wellington, Fla.) and Floratina (Grade III) secured individual gold in their first test of the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Hart and Floratina, a 2008 Hanoverian mare (Fidertanz x Rubina) owned by Rowan O'Riley, earned a personal best score of 77.900% in FEI Grand Prix Test A for their first individual podium finish together as a combination. Paris 2024 is Hart's fifth Paralympic Games representing the United States and today's gold medal marks the first individual Paralympic medal of her career. More news to follow.