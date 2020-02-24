NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Named for FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athletes who will represent the NetJets U.S. Jumping Team in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* hosted at Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington, Fla. Competition will begin on Wednesday, February 26, and the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* is set to take place on Saturday, February 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET. The team will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



The following athletes are listed in alphabetical order and will represent the U.S. in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4*.



Andrew Kocher (Wellington, Fla.)

Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas)

Lucas Porter (Wellington, Fla.)

Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.)



While the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* does not count for points towards the 2020 Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup™ Series, the competition offers valuable team experience for up-and-coming horses and athletes. The FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* will feature nine teams representing countries from around the world, including Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Israel, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina.



