NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Impresses to Top Podium in FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland CSIO5* for the Aga Khan Trophy

Dublin, Ireland – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team excitedly stepped to the top of the podium at the conclusion of the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy, producing a strong team score in both rounds of competition to take first place overall. The team finished on a final team total of four faults, while Ireland finished in second on eight faults, and Great Britain in third on team total of 12. This is the U.S. Jumping Team’s third win in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Ireland CSIO5* and their first victory in Dublin since 2017.



“They were unbelievable. No question. Spencer led off, McLain wrapped it up, and the other two were fantastic – the double clear of Spencer’s right from the get-go takes the pressure off everyone, which is a positive thing when everything is so competitive. Lucy’s riding nearly the like she was four years ago before she took a break from the sport – she fought her way back up to this level and the more she gets to know this horse the better the partnership will get,” said Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland. “Aaron is so close to having everything nearly perfect with Carissimo, and you know McLain is McLain – he’s always to come through for us when we need him. There was a big momentum swing coming here after the Olympic Games and everyone really stepped up to the plate. This is a special event and it’s a Nations Cup like no other, so it feels good to win this again. The crowd is amazing and they’re so supportive of the U.S. team – it’s really one of the best competitions in the world.”

The team drew first in the overall order, with Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.) tasked as the early combination out for the team, and as the youngest athlete on the team, was responsible for pathfinding around the track designed by Alan Wade (IRL) on the historic grass of the Dublin Horse Show. Aboard Keeneland, the duo navigated the course with ease, showing their skill and the growing potential of their partnership together by notching a clear score for the team as the initial pair on course.



The next combination of Lucy Davis (Brooklyn, N.Y.) aboard Ben 341, were the second pair in the team order to test the track following Smith’s clear round, making their first team appearance for the U.S. as a partnership. Davis, an Olympian and team silver medalist from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, rode the athletic and sure-footed Ben 341 with accuracy, adding a second clear round to the team’s total score to keep them on zero.



In their fourth appearance for the team in the European Nations Cup schedule, Aaron Vale (Williston, Fla.) and Carissimo 25 continued with the team’s momentum from their first two combinations, producing a lovely and careful clear round. Vale’s riding highlighted the impressive rideability and spectacular technique of Carissimo 25, key traits which have contributed to their significant success in international team competitions so far in 2024.



With three clears already secured by the team, McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Callas weren’t required to jump the first round based on scores for the teams, but needed to earn their qualification for the Grand Prix on Sunday and executed the team’s fourth consecutive clear of the first round. As one of the most veteran combinations on the team, Ward and Callas used their time in the ring to their advantage, understanding the track, and what it would take to jump a clear in the following round with the team returning in first place in the standings.



Smith and Keeneland, a 2013 Zangersheide gelding (Carmena Z x Quattro B) owned by Ashland Farms and cared for by Nicole Mancini, began the second round for the U.S. as the last combination to return to test the track, with the international team order switching to reverse order of standing. The pair continued to show their consistency, delivering once again, and crossing through the finish timers in 70.33 seconds while keeping all the rails intact for their second clear. In their two team appearances in 2024, Smith and Keeneland have produced only clear rounds for the U.S.



With the pressure beginning to build, and other teams starting to see more faults incurred around the track, Davis and Ben 341, a 2011 Westphalian gelding (Sylvain x Quincy Jones) owned by Old Oak Group and cared for by Charlotte Oakes, needed to keep pace to hold the Irish and Brits at bay. The duo rode an excellent round and were nearly through the course with a second clear round when they just barely nudged out the top rail of the final vertical on course to add four faults.



Vale and Carissimo 25, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Cascadello x Clinton) owned by The Carissimo Group and cared for by Nicky Cook, managed their second go of the course with precision, crossing through the timers 72.13 seconds. Unfortunately, the front rail of the oxer at the final one-stride was nudged from the cups for a total of four faults, putting the team on a minimum final score of four.



With the Irish producing a final clear round, a rail for the U.S. team would be mean a jump-off with the home-nation to determine the winner. Ward and Callas, a 2008 Holsteiner mare (Casall x Coriano) owned by Beechwood Stables LLC and cared for by Virginie Casterman, used their experience and confidence to their favor. The duo managed the challenging triple combination and the tricky related line before the open water, which started to catch combinations in the final round, to secure the needed clear round, clinching first-place and earning the team a podium-topping result. Smith and Ward finished the class as just two of the six pairs to jump clear in both rounds out of 32 total combinations.



