NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team Announces Athlete Short List for 2022 FEI Jumping World Championships in Herning, Denmark

Lexington, Ky. – The NetJets U.S. Jumping Team is pleased to announce the ten athletes selected to the Short List for the 2022 FEI Jumping World Championships to be held in Herning, Denmark from August 6-14, 2022. The athletes selected will participate in up to two Observation Events in Europe before the five-member team is announced in July.

The following athletes have been selected to the U.S. Jumping Short List for the 2022 FEI Jumping World Championships.



Kent Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Gazelle, a 2006 Belgian Warmblood mare owned by Kent Farrington & Robin Parsky; Landon, a 2013 Zangersheide gelding owned by Haity McNerney; and Orafina, a 2012 KWPN mare owned by Kent Farrington LLC



Bliss Heers (Las Vegas, N.V.) and Antidote de Mars, a 2010 Selle Français stallion owned by Bridgeside Farm LLC



Lillie Keenan (New York, N.Y.) and Agana Van Het Gerendal Z, a 2011 Zangersheide stallion owned by Chansonette Farm LLC; and Argan de Beliard, a 2010 Selle Français gelding owned by Chansonette Farm LLC



Laura Kraut (Royal Palm Beach, Fla.) and Baloutinue, a 2010 Hanoverian gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm, and Confu, a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by St. Bride’s Farm



Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, Texas) and Balou du Reventon, a 2006 Oldenburg stallion owned by Ann Thompson; and MTM Vivre le Reve, a 2009 Westphalian gelding owned by Major Wager LLC



Chloe Reid (Wellington, Fla.) and Souper Shuttle, a 2011 Hanoverian mare, owned by Live Oak Plantation LLC



Spencer Smith (Wellington, Fla.) and Quibelle, 2009 Hanoverian mare owned by Gotham Enterprizes LLC



Jessica Springsteen (Los Angeles, Calif.) and Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 2009 Belgian Warmblood stallion owned by Stone Hill Farm; and RMF Zecilie, a 2007 Holsteiner mare owned by Rushy Marsh Farm LLC



Adrienne Sternlicht (Greenwich, Conn.) and Bennys Legacy, a 2008 Oldenburg gelding owned by Starlight Farms LLC; and Cristalline, a 2008 Bavarian Warmblood mare owned by Starlight Farms LLC



McLain Ward (Brewster, N.Y.) and Contagious, a 2009 Deutches Sportpferd gelding owned by Beechwood Stables, LLC; and Kasper Van Het Hellehof, a 2010 Belgian Warmblood stallion owned by The Kasper Group LLC



Athletes and horses will compete in designated CSIO observation events including the Nations Cup of Rome CSIO5*, Aachen CHIO, and Knokke CSIO5*, and will be led by Chef d’Equipe Robert Ridland.



