Misdee Wrigley Miller Withdraws from 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses

Lexington, Ky. – Misdee Wrigley Miller (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) has notified US Equestrian that she will unfortunately be unable to participate in the 2022 FEI Driving World Championship for Four-in-Hand Horses due to untimely personal health concerns and based on the recommendation from her physician. The 2022 FEI Driving World Championships for Four-in-Hand horses will take place from September 21-25, 2022, in Pratoni del Vivaro, Italy. As a result of Miller’s withdrawal, Chester Weber (Ocala, Fla.) will compete as the sole U.S. athlete representative at the championship and compete as an individual.

Competition will begin on Thursday, September 22, with dressage, and continue through Sunday, September 25, crowning team and individual world champions.

Schedule

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on the Land Rover U.S. Driving Team by following USA Driving on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Use #USADriving.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members