Mimi Gochman Selected to Represent United States at FEI Youth Equestrian Games 2022 in Aachen, Germany

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the selection of Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.) as the U.S. representative for the FEI Youth Equestrian Games 2022. The FEI Youth Equestrian Games 2022 will be held in Aachen, Germany, during the prestigious CHIO Aachen World Equestrian Festival from June 24-July 3, 2022.



Athletes from 30 nations across six continents will compete on borrowed horses in team and individual competitions. Gochman will compete on the North American Team featuring athletes from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. The Continental Team competition will be held over two rounds and will take place over two days with courses set at 1.30m in height. Team competition will begin on Wednesday, June 29, with the second round taking place on Thursday, June 30, where team medals will be awarded. The Individual Final will conclude competition on Saturday, July 2, in the Main Stadium. DiAnn Langer, U.S. Jumping Youth Advisor, will serve as Chef d’Equipe for the North American Team.

Gochman has competed successfully at the FEI North American Youth Championships, winning individual gold in the Junior category in 2019 and individual gold in the Young Rider category in 2021. She was also a member of the U.S. Young Rider Team at the FEI Youth Nations Cup Final in 2021. Gochman has amassed impressive results in the junior jumper divisions and has notched several major placings in international Grand Prix competitions in Devon, Pa.; Wellington, Fla.; and abroad. She was the most recent recipient of the Lionel Guerrand-Hermès Trophy awarded by the United States Equestrian Team Foundation.



For more information on the 2022 FEI Youth Equestrian Games, please visit www.inside.fei.org/fei/disc/jumping/main-events/yeg-2022.



The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.