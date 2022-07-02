Mimi Gochman Earns Individual Bronze in 2022 FEI Youth Equestrian Games

Aachen, Germany – Mimi Gochman (New York, N.Y.) concluded the 2022 FEI Youth Equestrian Games with a podium finish securing the bronze medal aboard Merino van de Achterhoek after finishing the 15-combination jump-off in 32.56 seconds. Thomas van Rijckevorsel (RSA) and Lucy 781 took first place and individual gold in the competition after stopping the jump-off timers in 31.69 seconds, while Jad Guerraoui (MAR) and Lady Angeles collected second place and the silver for their jump-off time of 31.83 seconds.

Mimi Gochman & Merino van de Achterhoek

©Matt Turer/US Equestrian

Gochman rode as a part of the North American Team led by Chef d’Equipe DiAnn Langer during the event, which features two rounds of team competition and an individual final for participating athletes on sourced horses for the competition. Gochman performed brilliantly all week, jumping six clear rounds in her three opportunities to compete in the main stadium at CHIO Aachen.



"We were really lucky to get to spend some time with the horses and watch some videos and talk with their owners and grooms how they went, what they were like, and you had to just trust your horse," said Gochman. "He was really amazing and had a great heart and always tried his best and he ended up trusting me in the end, and it's always a good relationship when there's trust."



Aboard Merino van de Achterhoek, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding, Gochman produced consistently accurate and efficient rounds helping the North American Team to team gold as the pathfinder for the team. Of the overall experience, Gochman hopes that more young athletes in the U.S. will explore unique competition opportunities such as the FEI Youth Equestrian Games to go abroad and meet new athletes and expand their knowledge of the sport.



“I’m very grateful and my horse was incredible,” said Gochman. “In the U.S., we have a big riding community and it feels amazing to represent them proudly and with my head held high. Now I can go home knowing how incredible it is to ride in Aachen. Not a lot of people get that opportunity so I’m super lucky."



