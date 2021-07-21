Search
MEDIA ALERT: U.S. Dressage Olympic Team Virtual Press Conference from Tokyo, Japan - Wednesday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/Thursday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m. JST

by U.S. Equestrian Communications Department | Jul 21, 2021, 7:58 AM EST

Tokyo, Japan - The U.S. Dressage Olympic Team will participate in a virtual press conference ahead of the start of competition at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The press conference will take place on Wednesday, July 21 at 8:00 p.m. EDT / Thursday, July 22 at 9:00 a.m. JST and will include team athletes Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters, and Sabine Schut-Kery, as well as Chef d'Equipe Debbie McDonald. The press conference will be 30 minutes. 

Join Press Conference Here 

Team Press Officer Contact:

Carly Weilminster
[email protected]
Mobile: +1 410-245-7441 