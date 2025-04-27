Martin and Commando 3 Earn Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship as Top U.S. Pair at 2025 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. — The thrilling show jumping phase brought the 2025 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™ to a close on Sunday with Michael Jung (GER) and fischerChipmunk FRH finishing atop the podium for the CCI5*-L. Boyd Martin and Commando 3 completed the weekend as the top U.S. combination on the leaderboard, taking home the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian™. The Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S also concluded with William Coleman and Off The Record clinching the top spot, marking Coleman’s second victory at the event in two years.

Boyd Martin and Commando 3, winners of the 2025 Defender/USEF CCI5* Eventing National Championship (©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)



Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™



Michael Jung and fischerChipmunk FRH, individual gold medalists from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and winners of the 2022 Kentucky Three-Day Event CCI5*, added another win to their trophy case by the end of the show jumping phase. The pair had one rail down as the final combination in the class order, but were still able to secure their win, finishing within the time allowed, and bringing their final weekend score to 25.0. This marks Jung’s fifth K3DE win and a second for fischerChipmunk FRH.



"It's something special,” said Jung of the event at the Kentucky Horse Park, “I really believe in my horse and in this place. I always had a lot of luck here; without luck you win nothing. I’m very thankful for everything – for such a good horse, for my owners, for my family and all the people that work in the background. This is really a big win for everyone on my team.”



Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) pulled triple duty once again in the CCI5* finale. He was the first to contest the CCI5*-L show jumping track, designed by Steve Stephens (USA), notching a clear round aboard Luke 140 (Landos x Omega VI), a 2011 Holsteiner gelding owned by the Luke 140 Syndicate, earning an overall seventh place finish and the pair’s second consecutive top-ten finish at the CCI5*-L level. His tidy round aboard Luke 140, set up a stellar performance with fan-favorite Fedarman B (Eurocommerce Washington x Paulien B), a 2010 KWPN gelding owned by the Annie Goodwin Syndicate, who showed off his impressive scope and power, adding just 0.4 to their score, finishing in sixth overall on a final three-phase score of 40.6. Martin concluded the day with Commando 3, a 2013 Holsteiner gelding (Connor x R-Adelgunde) owned by Yankee Creek Ranch, who held second place overall heading into the final phase. The pair jumped a spectacular double clear, rewarded with a roar from the crowd filling the stands in Rolex Stadium. In the pair’s first CCI5*-L finish as a combination, they completed the weekend on a final score of 32.8.



"To be honest, I wasn’t sure what I was in for this weekend,” said Martin. “Commando 3 [Connor] was my Direct Reserve horse for the Olympics last year. After going through this event, I think he could be a career changing horse. He’s got such quality, he’s beautifully bred with plenty of Thoroughbred, and he’s strong in all phases. I think this is just the beginning.”



Harry Meade (GBR) and Et Hop du Matz took home third place overall after they jumped double clear on the final day to finish as the only partnership in the CCI5*-L division to add nothing to their original dressage score of 34.2.



Martin’s trio of horses finished 1-2-3 in the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship, earning Martin the third National Championship win of his career at the CCI5* level. James Alliston (San Ramon, Calif.) and Karma (Escudo II x Travita*), a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Alliston Equestrian, moved up to fourth place amongst the National Championship competitors, taking ninth overall on a score of 44.3 after an excellent clear round saw them finish just over the time allowed. Rounding out the top five in the National Championship standings was Emily Hamel (Aiken, S.C.) and her veteran 5* partner, Corvett (Corrido x Tina XII), a 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Black Flag Option, LLC., who added a rail and 6.8 times faults to bring their final score to a 60.2 and finishing twelfth overall.



The Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S



Thirty-seven horse-and-athlete combinations entered Rolex Stadium on Sunday to tackle the show jumping phase of the 2025 Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S. The track, also designed by Steve Stephens (USA), was demanding, requiring precision from each of the combinations and testing fitness and rideability on the final day of competition.



William Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) and Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse gelding (VDL Arkansas x Drumagoland Bay) owned by Off The Record Syndicate, entered the stadium with a rail in hand due to time penalties incurred by second-place combination, Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Possante. Coleman maintained the pair’s top position on the leaderboard – one which they held the entire weekend – to finish with four jumping faults, bringing their final score to 33.0.



“Honestly, he's been a horse that has often been a bridesmaid in my barn,” said Coleman of Off The Record, better known as “Timmy” at home. “If I have two horses at an event, I often have Off The Record be my first to go, because he's such a reliable cross-country horse. He's sort of like an old shoe, I just know him so well, and he gives me a great feel for the course. So being in that position a lot, he doesn't often get to come home as the winner. But this weekend, he was kind of my only horse here in this competition. He's just a sensational boy, and I'm just really pleased that he gets a chance to wear the crown after this weekend. He's more than deserving.”



The promising combination of Dutton and Possante (Namelus R x Wendelien), a 2013 KWPN gelding owned by The Possante Group, showcased their potential as a combination, leaving all of the jumps up, and completing the weekend on a score of 33.9. Jessica Phoenix (CAN) and Freedom GS jumped a clear round to secure third place overall with a total score of 38.0.



