Marshall & Sterling Insurance Continues Sponsorship of USEF Pony Medal National Championship

Lexington, Ky – The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) is pleased to announce that Marshall & Sterling Insurance, Inc., will continue its title sponsorship of the USEF Pony Medal National Championship for 2020. The Championship is held at USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm, which runs from August 3-9 at the Kentucky Horse Park.

Shawn McMillen Photography

“We’re thrilled to have Marshall & Sterling continue their generous sponsorship of the USEF Pony Medal National Championship,” said USEF CEO Bill Moroney. “As an exceptional provider of equine, farm, and ranch insurance coverage, Marshall & Sterling is an ideal partner for USEF, and we look forward to another exciting Marshall & Sterling USEF Pony Medal Final this August.”

The Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final tests young riders over a technical and challenging course of fences. This year’s Medal Final will take place on August 9.

"Marshall & Sterling Insurance is proud to continue our support of the USEF Pony Medal National Championship at the USEF Pony Finals," said Don Graves, Vice President and Director of Marshall & Sterling's Equisport Division. "For over 30 years, we have passionately protected horses and their owners, and we are pleased to support the next generation of equestrians at the USEF Pony Medal Final."

Since 1864, Marshall & Sterling Insurance has been the name synonymous with outstanding insurance coverage and customer service. Marshall & Sterling provides exceptional insurance coverage with unparalleled service and support for their valued clients. As an employee-owned company, its experienced insurance professionals can assist with virtually any insurance need.

About USEF Pony Finals Presented by Collecting Gaits Farm

Pony Finals has been held as a national event since 1967. Today, the USEF Pony Finals is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The competition features national championships including the Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Championships, the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumper Championships.

Watch the 2019 USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm on demand on the USEF Network

To learn more about the USEF Pony Finals presented by Collecting Gaits Farm, visit www.ponyfinals.org.